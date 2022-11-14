Sheru weds Sweety as Gurugram couple conducts marriage with traditional rituals for pet dogs (Photo: ANI)

A couple in Gurugram got their pet dog married to a neighbourhood canine by following similar rituals of a traditional Indian wedding. The couple also invited 100 people for the wedding in Jile Singh Colony in Palam Vihar Extension. Sheru (male dog) and Sweety (female dog) took the `Pheras` on Sunday.

Not just that, ceremonies like Haldi were also done for both dogs. The marriage ceremony was accompanied by `dhols` and people danced with full enthusiasm for the canine wedding.

Savita alias Rani, the guardian of the female dog, said, "I m a pet lover and as a couple, we used to take care of pets. I don`t have a child so Sweety is our kid. Everyone used to say that we should get Sweety married. We discussed it and then eventually a programme was made in just 4 days. We decided to follow all rituals."

Manita, owner of male dog Sheru said," We have been together with Sheru for the last eight years. We have always treated him like our child. We discussed with our neighbours about the marriage of our dogs casually but then we suddenly got serious about it."

READ | Bengaluru cab driver speaking fluent Sanskrit amazes internet, video goes viral

Manita asserted that the owners of the dogs are taking this marriage seriously and prepared for it just like customary marriages and followed all the rituals.

"We invited around 100 people. We printed 25 cards and the rest was an online invitation," Manita added. When asked how other people reacted to the invitation, Manita said, "Some people like it and some people don`t. We are not concerned at all. We just followed what we desired."

On similar lines, Savita mentioned, "Since we are a childless couple and this is our only happiness so today my husband is happy as we are getting Sweety married."

(With inputs from ANI)