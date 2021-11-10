Dog walks around dressed as a lion to scare people in a park, WATCH viral video

Pawsome videos have entertained us plenty of times in 2021. You would have seen plenty of utterly cute viral videos of dogs doing adorable and often hilarious stuff on social media. Once again, a canine friend of hours has done the trick leaving netizens bemused.

A latest viral video doing rounds online shows a dog dressed as a lion, walking casually sporting a fabulous looking mane. Looking at the video, it is clear that the costume designer did a fabulous job with the mane making it a perfect camouflage for the canine.

The 12-second video shows a large tan dog sporting a mane and looking as much of a lion as is possible. It moves around in a park cluttered with people and stuns ones passing by. It then quietly moves towards one person to be pet.

Uploaded by the Instagram handle @dailygameofficial, the video was captioned, “Omg What’s that!”.

Hilarious comments have been popping up with users wondering what to call the dog-lion. Names in the mix include 'Dogli' and ‘Lidog’. One user called it a ‘low-budget lion’ while another compared it to an Android phone with the ringtone of an iPhone.

On the other hand, some users did agree that the sight would scare a number of people and that the dog could easily pass off as a ‘skinny lion’.

The viral video was uploaded last week and has already garnered more than 4 million likes on Instagram.