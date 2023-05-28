Search icon
Dog saves its pal from drowning in river, viral video divides internet

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: dna wedesk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

New Delhi: A heartwarming video of a dog saving another dog from drowning has gone all kinds of viral online. The clip has won the hearts of many on the Internet and may have the same effect on you too. Well, the dog enters the river to retrieve a twig, but loses its balance and is carried away by the current. However, it receives assistance from a friend who was standing nearby. Gabriele Corno shared the video, which has received over 180,000 views.

The viral video depicts a dog leaping into the river to retrieve a twig. However, it is unclear who threw the twig into the river. While the dog is able to grasp the twig, he loses control due to the strong river water. When another dog comes to its rescue, he begins to be carried away in the water. He grasps the long branch, preventing himself from being carried away by the water anymore.

While some praised the dog for aiding its pal, others were not convinced by the video. They inquired in the comments section whether the video was staged.

See some of the reactions here:

The tweet has gathered tons of comments from people. “He was just interested in the stick both did not let go!!” wrote a Twitter user. “I hope the person taking the video wasn’t going to let the dog drowned otherwise.,” posted another. “Who threw the stick in there?!” commented a third.

