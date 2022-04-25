Dog's birthday celebrated in traditional style, video goes viral

Picture courtesy: Instagram/@maxmoshai

On the internet, there are plenty of videos of adorable pets. People love their pets as members of the family, taking them on vacation, dancing with them, and even celebrating their birthdays. A video of a family performing 'puja' on the birthday of their pet has gone viral on social media.

In a video, a family is seen doing 'Aarti' on their dog to celebrate his birthday in typical traditional way. Max, the gorgeous Golden retriever, is fed sweets and given a cuddly toy as a birthday gift. "Birthday celebration in Bengali style!!!" wrote the dog account maxmoshai on Instagram below the video.

The video has gone viral and received over 2900 likes, and over 28,000 views. Many expressed their reaction in the comment section, some wished him while some gave him blessings. One user wrote, "Aww so sweet. God bless the family". Another user wrote, "I appreciate the culture in this reel. Absolutely love it. Happiest of Birthdays Max. Blessings to you and your family".

