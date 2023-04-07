Search icon
Dog recognizes friend on video call, viral video shows its priceless reaction

We frequently hear that dogs can readily recognise their owners and other friendly creatures using their senses.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 08:40 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: It is safe to say that if you own a dog, you will have a companion for the rest of your life. They are without a doubt the best buddies anyone could ask for, and they experience emotions just like humans. And, at times, even more than we are.  We frequently hear that dogs can readily recognise their owners and other friendly creatures using their senses. They also connect their behaviours with their habits. However, a viral video shows that a dog can recognise its mates both on the screen and in real life.

Rollo and Sadie's Instagram account shared a clip of two puppies conversing in a video conversation with the caption, "When you really miss your bestie."

The video amassed over 4 million views after being shared online. Instagram users were quite touched after watching the clip and showered love on the doggo in the comments section.

Here’s how other Instagram users reacted to the video:
“I  just can’t! Mine cry when one has to go to the vet… the other two lose their minds and usually hang by the door until the return. I must try this! Love it! Love the besties, human & furry!,” posted an Instagram user. “On of the best videos I have ever seen. Ilove them.” commented another. “aww thought of koby and soul straight away haha doubt they would be able to stair at eachother without licking the lappy,” expressed a third. “TNot everyone can understand a love like this,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the clip using heart emoticons.

