Dog plays hide and seek with girl in adorable viral video, netizens say 'mazza aagaya'

Screengrab

New Delhi: When humans play with their pets, it is a treasured memory and a favourite pastime for many. Many people enjoy playing various games with their pets, and the simple game of hide-and-seek can be quite entertaining and hilarious at times. Now the clip we have for your today's entertainment shows an adorable glimpse of a sweet doggo and its owner playing hide and seek. The clip which is posted on Twitter by Buitengebieden has garnered more than 1m views.

In the now-viral video, the dog named Monkey can be seen playing hide and seek with a young girl. The child can be heard saying in the video, "Let's play hide and seek, Monkey. You should go count." Monkey then turns around, walks to the wall behind him, stands up on his two feet, and covers his eyes with his paws. The video's cutest moment is when Monkey turns around to see where the girl is hiding. "No peeking," she says, and Monkey returns to the wall to continue counting. When the little girl says, "Come find me," Monkey turns around to find her. The video has captivated the Internet.

The video has been posted on Instagram more than 24 hours ago and has received more than 1 million views on it so far. The clip has also received countless comments from netizens who love dogs and couldn't stop adoring the beautiful doggo.

"Very cute, but the dog will always find her very quickly, that nose is the best ever piece of detection equipment known to man." reads a comment, which was followed by two heart emojis. "Oh my gosh, so cute" wrote another. "I love seeing videos of them, This is so damn cute" said a third user . "OMG This is so so heartwarming," a fourth said.

What are your thoughts on this dog video that is both adorable and hilarious?