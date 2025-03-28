VIRAL
Carrie Law shared the entire ordeal on her Instagram handle, complete with visuals of the mangled cash and Cecil's innocent face.
In a bizarre incident that has left many in stitches, a pet dog's innocent playtime turned into a financial nightmare for its owners in Pennsylvania. Carrie Law and her partner Clayton were left shocked when their canine companion mistook a bundle of cash for a tasty treat, chewing up a whopping Rs 3.32 lakh in the process.
Carrie Law and Clayton's beloved seven-year-old pet dog, Cecil, got into a bit of mischief. It all began when Carrie carefully placed an envelope containing $4,000 on the kitchen counter. The money was meant for an important work-related expense, and Carrie had intended to take care of it promptly. Before Carrie could even react, Cecil had already begun to chew on the envelope, ripping it to shreds.
In a desperate bid to retrieve the lost cash, Carrie and Clayton tried to induce vomiting, but failed. They waited anxiously for hours, hoping Cecil would pass the money, but nothing happened. They consulted a vet, who reassured them Cecil was healthy and that his body would likely expel the non-food item after some time. Hours later, the couple had to pick up ripped notes from Cecil’s dump. The couple washed the notes from his poop and dried them.
Carrie Law shared the entire ordeal on her Instagram handle @ooolalaw, complete with visuals of the mangled cash and Cecil's innocent face. The post quickly went viral, garnering over 2.5 lakh views and eliciting a flurry of humorous reactions from social media users.Some people joked that Cecil was "dreaming of becoming a millionaire," while others quipped that he should "get a job in a bank" given his apparent love for money. Few also asked how much money was recovered, however, it was left unanswered.
As the video of this unusual incident spread, many couldn't help but chuckle at the absurdity of it all. However, for Carrie and Clayton, the situation was far from laughable.
The incident serves as a reminder to pet owners to keep valuable items, including cash, out of reach of their curious companions.
Dog munches on Rs 3.32 lakh cash, this is how shocked owner tries to recover money
Why are India’s richest citizens migrating? know the countries they’re choosing to move to
When does earthquake become devastating? Five MOST DEVASTATING earthquakes
Sobhita Dhulipala gets angry at paparazzi, says 'stop, what are you doing?'
Will Law Ministry send notice to Gautam Adani in US bribery case? Know in detail
Yes! Your OCD is bad, but is it THIS bad? Video shows stranger fixing journalist's collar mid-coverage, WATCH
'Mau ko laya bhi views ke liye tha..': Youtuber Gaurav Taneja faces backlash as fans accuse him of abandoning dog Mau, threaten to…
CSK vs RCB: Virat Kohli creates history, surpasses Shikhar Dhawan to become highest run-scorer against CSK in IPL
Watch: MS Dhoni stuns Phil Salt with lightning-fast stumping in CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 showdown at Chepauk
Shruthi Narayanan lashes out at netizens for 'spreading' her leaked MMS, warns legal action: 'Go and enjoy your mother, sister videos'
Thailand earthquake creates unbelievable scene in Bangkok as tidal waves flow out of hotel pool, viral video
Yograj Singh will make 'Rohit Sharma run 20km daily' if made head coach of Team India
'Are you truly an Indian'?: Mamata Banerjee refutes prediction of India becoming world's largest economy, draws flak from BJP
Multi-crore chit fund fraud case: Shreyas Talpade's team admits actor is 'frequently invited to...'
‘Dono sides di reality…’: Neha Kakkar's Melbourne concert controversy heats up after her husband Rohanpreet Singh…
Yogi government gears up to run 'special campaigns' in Uttar Pradesh starting from THIS date, it aims to...
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akahsay Kumar’s AI versions laugh uncontrollably in this ‘zubaan kesari’ viral parody video
'30 minute ki namaaz ke liye...': Munawar Faruqui questions police warning Muslims against offering namaz on roadsides
Banking alert: Your ATM withdrawals will soon cost more! RBI allows banks to raise ATM withdrawal fees by THIS amount from...
Chaitra Navratri 2025: 9 auspicious colours of the festival and its significance
CSK vs RCB: What happened last time Chennai Super Kings faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL match?
India’s Smartphone Addiction Surges in 2024: 1.1 lakh crore hours spent online, driving social media and OTT expansion
Terrifying video shows train shaking at Bangkok metro station during massive earthquake strikes, WATCH
Salman Khan gives Arijit Singh second song after public fallout, sings sad romantic song Hum Aapke Bina in Sikandar, fans react
Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Know expected date, steps to check, and compartment exam details
BTS’ Jungkook joins RM, Suga, J-Hope, makes record-breaking donation to aid South Korea Wildfire relief efforts
'Had to accept it': Shardul Thakur reveals how Zaheer Khan’s phone call secured last-minute IPL entry after going unsold at auction
Good news for central government employees! Union Cabinet approves DA hike by...
Did Rana Sanga invite Babur to invade Delhi? How was Rajput king defeated by Mughals despite bigger army?
10 ways to get more views on Instagram
Eid-al-Fitr 2025: Best Eid Mubarak wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook, quotes and images to share
'Happening for quite a few years....': Ambati Rayudu questions unwavering obsession of CSK fans with MS Dhoni
What happens after death? Woman, who 'nearly died' on operation table, claims to know the answer!
India’s most trusted organic beauty brand, Soulflower, continues its reign as an Amazon bestseller
How resilience and data science transformed Sheetal Vadaga’s life?
India's one of the best online courses for Stock Market
Rise of Flexible Workspaces: Know why more professionals are choosing co-working in Singapore
Eid ul-Fitr 2025 Bank Holiday 2025: Are banks open or closed on March 29, 30 and 31?
Protest against Waqf Bill: AIMPLB appeals to Muslims to wear black arm bands while offering Namaz on Alvida Jumma
Amid linkup rumours, Kartik Aaryan calls Sreeleela his 'zindagi', drops romantic photo; fans react: 'Bhai shoot karte-karte pyaar...'
‘How do I apply?’: Viral video shows man sleeping in display truck for mattress ad in Bengaluru, WATCH
Raid 2 teaser: Ajay Devgn returns as Amay Patnaik with his 75th raid, bursts Rs 4200 crore scam of Dadasaheb, netizens call Riteish Deshmukh 'scene-stealer'
Wood costlier than gold? This 10 gm of wood is priced as much as 1kg of gold
Amid Kunal Kamra controversy, Tanmay Bhat reveals receiving messages from...: 'Are you...'
Massive fire at girls' hostel in Greater Noida, video shows two students attempting to jump out of balcony, WATCH
Microsoft founder Bill Gates talks of 3 professions that are safe from AI job threats; is yours on the list?
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch CSK vs RCB match 8 live on TV, online?
Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, backed by Karan Johar, gets a release date; check details
Rishabh Pant gets tight hug from LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka after team's emphatic win over Sunrisers Hyderabad | Watch viral video
Has Bangladesh moved to China? How can India safeguard its interests?
Bastar Fighters jawan injured as IED planted by Maoists goes off in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur
Hurun Rich List 2025: US overtakes China as world's billionaire capital, India, home to 284 billionaires, ranks at...
Honour killing in Telangana: Youth hacked to death on his birthday by girlfriend's father
Ashwini Vaishnaw provides big update, Indian Railways caught 2.16 crore ticketless passengers in 2023-24, earned Rs...
Myanmar earthquake: Iconic Ava Bridge falls, building collapses in Bangkok as widespread damage reported
UP News: 26-year-old woman booked for poisoning husband's coffee
Meet Roshni Nadar Malhotra, 3rd richest Indian just behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, 5th richest woman globally, her het worth is Rs...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes candid confession about what success means to her, believes its about women breaking free from limitations
CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Playing XI tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash
Meet TV actress who gifted private yacht worth Rs 8 crore to her husband at their wedding, owns private villa in Maldives; her net worth is Rs...
Mark Zuckerberg now owns t-shirt worn by Jesse Eisenberg who played him in The Social Network; it cost him Rs...
Hrithik Roshan set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4, Aditya Chopra to co-produce film; Rakesh Roshan reveals who convinced superstar to sit in director's chair
Shocking! Disha Salian's father's affair, financial betrayal led to her suicide, reveals closure report
Xi Jinping assures Muhammad Yunus economic assistance, is Bangladesh moving towards China?
Actor Varalaxmi, daughter of veteran superstar Sarathkumar, breaks silence on facing sexual assault: 'Five to six people have abused me as a child'
Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts Myanmar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, other places
Meet India's youngest billionaires, net worth is Rs 8643 crore each, studied at IIT, left high-paying jobs to start their own company, are co-founders of...
Passports, DL may be cancelled if Eid namaz prayers offered on roads: Meerut Police
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC seeking transit anticipatory bail in Eknath Shinde case
Kerala Lottery Result 2025 LIVE: Nirmal NR-425 Friday lucky draw winners for March 28 DECLARED; 1st prize Rs 70 lakh
CSK vs RCB Pitch Report: Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru end 17-year-old curse at Chepauk against Chennai Super Kings?
Did you know former Union Minister Smriti Irani once mopped floors and washed dishes at McDonald's? Her salary was...
Salman Khan's Sikander black embroidered kurta a hit before Eid 2025, it is being sold at Rs...
Meet man whose net worth is Rs 9960 crore, a gardener once changed his life by giving this advice, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, he is...
'Even my GPay account is linked to...': Sara Ali Khan reveals who handles her finances, it's not her father Saif Ali Khan
Gigil, Kaya Toast, Spice Bag: Oxford English Dictionary adds words that celebrate regional charm
Abhishek Upmanyu's fan gifts X premium to him, gets hilarious reaction: 'Bro that's very...'
Sachin Tendulkar joins viral Ghibli-style AI trend, brings 2011 World Cup glory to life, check post here
'Kabhi jhagde bhi huye hain': Aamir Khan speaks about past rivalry with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, credits Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding for...
Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY March 28, 2025 LIVE Updates: 1st, 2nd-round lucky draw winning numbers are...
Woman sues developers over Rs 16 crore flat missing THIS basic item: 'Was promised ultimate luxury...'
Ananya Panday's first look from Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 goes viral; actress to play...
'My band was not even given food, hotel, water': Neha Kakkar breaks her silence over delay at Melbourne concert, says 'organisers ran away with my money'
Pikachu protester runs from police amid mass protests in Turkey over arrest of Erdogan's top rival, watch viral video
Deva OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde's action film
Mukesh Ambani's superhit Reliance Jio plan for unlimited calling, 2GB data, free JioTV subscription for 336 days at just Rs...
6-year-old boy who went out to buy candy returns home after THESE many years
Income Tax officials can access your bank, email, social media accounts? Know what it means
Salman Khan takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut while talking about nepotism in Bollywood: 'Nobody in this world is self-made, unki beti...'
AI in fintech: AI expert Mantu Singh on how compliance automation is changing the game
Meenakshi Seshadri's kiss with Anil Kapoor sparked controversies, then kissing scene with Sunny Deol was...
'Got fired because I’m an idiot': Man confesses to losing high-paying remote job because...
Who is Sahil Jain? Third suspect arrested in Kannada actress Ranya Rao gold smuggling case
India's first hydrogen train launch delayed, now likely to be launched in...; know top speed, route and other details
NASA astronaut Barry Wilmore's wife reveals his struggles on Earth: 'His stamina is...'
Shreyas Talpade booked in multi-crore chit fund fraud in UP
Three policemen killed, three security personnel injured after gunfight in J-K's Kathua
Saudi Aramco plans to invest in two Indian refineries, here's what it means for Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani
Meet Hayao Miyazaki, the Studio Ghibli co-founder who called AI animation 'an insult to life itself'
Nita Ambani dons a simple silk co-ord set for Mumbai Indians meeting, but it comes with a hefty price tag