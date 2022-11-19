Dog makes way for herd of cattle in snow storm, viral video wins hearts online

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you have pets or are familiar with the behaviours they exhibit, this video may not come as a complete surprise. Even if you are unfamiliar with what dogs do, this video will be as amusing to watch as if you were. This particular video, which was shared on Twitter and has since gone viral for the cutest of reasons, will undoubtedly make you want to watch it over and over again. The clip which has been shared by a Jharkhand PCS, Deputy Collector Sanjay Kumar on Twitter involves a dog and a herd of cattle.



In the video, a dog clears the way for a herd of cattle, even looking back in a snowstorm. Cattle can be seen trailing the dog. "Netrtvakarta vah hai jo doosaron ke liye raah banaaye, phir bhale hee vah chhota ho ya bada (A leader is one who paves the way for others, be it small or big)?" Deputy Collector Sanjay Kumar captioned the clip.

Since being shared on November 17, the clip has raked more than 57,000 views and several comments.

“This is so heart warming,” posted an individual with heart emoticons. “OMG I seriously loved it, thanks for sharing!!” wrote another. “The doggo has my heart! he is so intelligent. We have a Poochon and he’s like a little human. We say to him ‘give me a human hug’ and he hugs his head in and puts his front leg up to hug back, they are so special,” commented a third. “Smart buddies for life,” shared a fourth with a heart emoticon.