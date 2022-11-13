Dog jubilantly rings temple bell, viral video impresses desi netizens

Screengrab

New Delhi: The internet can't get enough of animal videos, or, more specifically, dog clips. These are the images that frequently lift people's souls and make them smile. This Twitter video has the potential to have the same effect on you. Shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, the viral clip shows dog ringing a temple bell with utmost joy. Along with collecting ‘awwws’, the short segment has received over 884k views on the micro-blogging site.

Take a look here:

The video opens up to show a dog ringing a bell in a temple with boundless sheer delight and energy. While playing with the bell, the fluffy mammal even does some happy jumps. Yes, to sum it up in one word, we’d say - lovely

The heartwarming video, since being shared, has gathered more than 884k views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable doggo. “Good job, great moves, excellent form. My enjoyment!,” wrote a user. “He is really enjoying it,” posted another. “Hi im an animal behavioral expert. He wants to ring the bell,” commented a third. “Awwww It can't be more adorable!,” shared a fourth. “Fantasic, I really loved the clip thanks for sharing,” expressed a fifth.