Dog enjoys playing on slide in adorable viral video; internet loves it

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: There is never a shortage of adorable dog videos on the Internet that will make anyone smile. These are the clips that not only brighten your day when you watch them but also continue to have a positive impact after you have finished watching them. And exactly that kind of video has been shared on the Twitter page named Buitengebieden and has been going viral for all the right reasons. The short clip features a dog enjoying on the slide and the internet cannot get enough of the clip.

The clip opens with a dog playing on a slide. He made the most of every moment as he played all by himself and enjoyed on the slide. We are sure that you will watch the entire clip again and again. Take a look here:

Shared 2 days ago, this video has accumulated over 45k likes and garnered 1.9m views. The internet absolutely loved the viral clip. People couldn’t stop gushing at the dog’s cuteness. "How sweet...very smart dog..animals understand everything..same as human kid...very sweet and amazing bcoz dog is doing same as our kids...(sic)," a user commented.

"Dogs are far superior to humans; they love, care, and reciprocate (sic)," another user wrote.