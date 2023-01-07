Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Dog enjoys his first snow in adorable viral video, internet loves it

An absolutely lovely video of a dog enjoying his first snow is doing the rounds of social media and we bet you will watch it on loop.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

Dog enjoys his first snow in adorable viral video, internet loves it
Screengrab

New Delhi: Blues are difficult to kill, but with cute dog videos, anything is possible.  An absolutely lovely video of a dog enjoying his first snow is doing the rounds of social media and we bet you will watch it on loop. An Instagram account called  We Rate Dogs posted the short clip of the dog and it has gone viral on the internet. Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WeRateDogs® (@weratedogs)

The clip commences with a black-coated dog staring intently at the falling snowflakes. The dog is seen attempting to capture all of them and trying to eat several of them. “This is Caylex. He’s currently enjoying his first snowfall of the year and wants to experience every little part of it, including the taste. 14/10,” reads the video caption. 

Wildlife and dog videos are popular on the internet so needless to say, this dog has quickly become a social media favorite.  The video collected thousands of likes and netizens gushed over the adorable footage in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the comments said, "14/10 sound effects as well" A second person added, "I  want to start everyday watching this.  " A third person wrote, "He's obviously selecting only the best snowflakes. He has discerning taste.!"

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 most expensive cricket bats used by Indian cricketers
In pics: Not only in bikinis, Shama Sikander can look sexy in sarees too
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
From Maggie milkshake to Fanta omelette, take a look at some weird Indian food combos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only 1% people can spot hidden rabbit in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.