Dog enjoys his first snow in adorable viral video, internet loves it

New Delhi: Blues are difficult to kill, but with cute dog videos, anything is possible. An absolutely lovely video of a dog enjoying his first snow is doing the rounds of social media and we bet you will watch it on loop. An Instagram account called We Rate Dogs posted the short clip of the dog and it has gone viral on the internet. Watch it here:

The clip commences with a black-coated dog staring intently at the falling snowflakes. The dog is seen attempting to capture all of them and trying to eat several of them. “This is Caylex. He’s currently enjoying his first snowfall of the year and wants to experience every little part of it, including the taste. 14/10,” reads the video caption.

Wildlife and dog videos are popular on the internet so needless to say, this dog has quickly become a social media favorite. The video collected thousands of likes and netizens gushed over the adorable footage in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the comments said, "14/10 sound effects as well" A second person added, "I want to start everyday watching this. " A third person wrote, "He's obviously selecting only the best snowflakes. He has discerning taste.!"