Dog devours Rs 3.32 lakh, here's what owners did to salvage the money

A Pennsylvania goldendoodle named Cecil has left his owners, Clayton and Carrie Law, in a financial debacle after devouring $4,000 meant for a contractor.

In an unexpected and costly turn of events, Cecil, a mischievous goldendoodle from Pennsylvania, has plunged his owners, Clayton and Carrie Law, into a financial quagmire. What started as the innocent act of leaving $4,000 (Rs 3.32 lakh) on the kitchen counter turned into an unforeseen feast for Cecil, who decided to make a meal out of the cash earmarked for a contractor.

The peculiar incident unfolded in early December when Clayton Law casually placed an envelope containing the cash on the kitchen counter in their Pittsburgh home. Little did he know that within just 30 minutes, Cecil would transform their residence into a financial battlefield, leaving behind a chaotic scene of shredded bills.

Carrie Law recounted the shocking moment in an interview with the Pittsburgh City Paper, stating, "Suddenly Clayton yelled to me, 'Cecil's eating $4,000!' I thought, 'I cannot be hearing that.' I almost had a heart attack." The Laws, dumbfounded by Cecil's unexpected appetite for currency, discovered the remnants of their financial setback scattered across the floor.

Upon a quick call to Cecil's veterinarian, the Laws were relieved to hear that their money-munching pet would only require monitoring at home. While Cecil dozed off the effects of his extravagant meal, the Laws faced a meticulous and unpleasant task – reconstructing the shredded notes recovered from Cecil's droppings and vomit.

The couple shared their arduous struggle to salvage the damaged bills, with Carrie recalling, "There we are at the utility sink. It smelled so bad." The painstaking process involved taping together shredded $50 and $100 bills and documenting serial numbers for future bank transactions.

Despite their determined efforts, the Laws were unable to recover $450. Their predicament is not unique, as similar incidents of cash-consuming canines have made headlines, including a 2022 case where a Labrador in Florida devoured $2,000. The Laws now find themselves grappling with the aftermath of Cecil's costly escapade, a tale that adds a bizarre twist to the annals of canine capers.