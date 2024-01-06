Dog devours Rs 3.32 lakh, here's what owners did to salvage the money

Headlines

Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 27-year-old man in Rs 15,000 cr Mahadev Betting App case

Watch: Salman Khan bashes Samarth Jurel aka Chintu for provoking Abhishek Kumar, calling him 'baap ka mental beta'

US President Biden gives powerful January 6 anniversary speech, asserts that Donald Trump wants 'revenge, retribution'

Meet Bollywood actress who worked in over 400 films, never got lead role, is a superstar, she is married to..

Bangladesh: 4 dead as Benapole Express train catches fire; police terms 'planned attack'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 27-year-old man in Rs 15,000 cr Mahadev Betting App case

Watch: Salman Khan bashes Samarth Jurel aka Chintu for provoking Abhishek Kumar, calling him 'baap ka mental beta'

US President Biden gives powerful January 6 anniversary speech, asserts that Donald Trump wants 'revenge, retribution'

Wrestlers that can win Royal Rumble 2024

Most wickets for India in World Test Championship

9 times Manoj Bajpayee motivated us with strong inspirational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Meet Bollywood actress who worked in over 400 films, never got lead role, is a superstar, she is married to..

Indiana Jones, Speed Racer actor Christian Klepser, his 2 young daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

Ayalaan trailer: Sivakarthikeyan teams up with alien to protect earth, fans laud 'Hollywood standards VFX with message'

HomeViral

Viral

Dog devours Rs 3.32 lakh, here's what owners did to salvage the money

A Pennsylvania goldendoodle named Cecil has left his owners, Clayton and Carrie Law, in a financial debacle after devouring $4,000 meant for a contractor.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 06:53 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In an unexpected and costly turn of events, Cecil, a mischievous goldendoodle from Pennsylvania, has plunged his owners, Clayton and Carrie Law, into a financial quagmire. What started as the innocent act of leaving $4,000 (Rs 3.32 lakh) on the kitchen counter turned into an unforeseen feast for Cecil, who decided to make a meal out of the cash earmarked for a contractor.

The peculiar incident unfolded in early December when Clayton Law casually placed an envelope containing the cash on the kitchen counter in their Pittsburgh home. Little did he know that within just 30 minutes, Cecil would transform their residence into a financial battlefield, leaving behind a chaotic scene of shredded bills.

Carrie Law recounted the shocking moment in an interview with the Pittsburgh City Paper, stating, "Suddenly Clayton yelled to me, 'Cecil's eating $4,000!' I thought, 'I cannot be hearing that.' I almost had a heart attack." The Laws, dumbfounded by Cecil's unexpected appetite for currency, discovered the remnants of their financial setback scattered across the floor.

Upon a quick call to Cecil's veterinarian, the Laws were relieved to hear that their money-munching pet would only require monitoring at home. While Cecil dozed off the effects of his extravagant meal, the Laws faced a meticulous and unpleasant task – reconstructing the shredded notes recovered from Cecil's droppings and vomit.

The couple shared their arduous struggle to salvage the damaged bills, with Carrie recalling, "There we are at the utility sink. It smelled so bad." The painstaking process involved taping together shredded $50 and $100 bills and documenting serial numbers for future bank transactions.

Despite their determined efforts, the Laws were unable to recover $450. Their predicament is not unique, as similar incidents of cash-consuming canines have made headlines, including a 2022 case where a Labrador in Florida devoured $2,000. The Laws now find themselves grappling with the aftermath of Cecil's costly escapade, a tale that adds a bizarre twist to the annals of canine capers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Varanasi court to decide today on making ASI survey report on Gyanvapi mosque public

Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother Himali Dabi, who cracked UPSC exam too, she was once...

Meet man with Rs 250 crore salary, ex-Apple employee with Rs 3800 crore net worth, not from IIT, he is…

Ayalaan trailer: Sivakarthikeyan teams up with alien to protect earth, fans laud 'Hollywood standards VFX with message'

Anil Grover on him, brother Sunil Grover working with Shah Rukh back-to-back in Jawan, Dunki: 'Now papa-mummy are left'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE