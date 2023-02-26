Dog chills on 'reserved seat' at Mumbai's Bandra Fort Amphitheatre, Anand Mahindra shares pic

Headlines

Watch: 'Uncle' Joe Biden happily greets US Ambassador Eric Garcetti's daughter at Delhi airport

AAP releases first list of 10 candidates for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh assembly polls; check here

US Open 2023: India's Rohan Bopanna's historic journey to the US Open Men's doubles final

Sanjay Bangar expresses confidence in India's fast bowlers ahead of Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

Ridhi Dogra reacts to memes on her Jawan character Kaveri Amma, recalls ‘crying’ after Shah Rukh Khan called her mom

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: 'Uncle' Joe Biden happily greets US Ambassador Eric Garcetti's daughter at Delhi airport

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

US Open 2023: India's Rohan Bopanna's historic journey to the US Open Men's doubles final

10 benefits of eating peanuts daily (Mumfali)

Bowlers who have scored century in ODI

Sudha Murthy quotes that teach crucial life lessons

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

G20 Summit: UK PM Rishi Sunak Condemns Khalistan Extremism After Landing In India

G20 Summit: Joe Biden lands in India for 1st time after becoming President; receives grand welcome

VK Singh to welcome Biden, Ashwini Choubey to Sunak; List of Ministers who will receive G20 leaders

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Ridhi Dogra reacts to memes on her Jawan character Kaveri Amma, recalls ‘crying’ after Shah Rukh Khan called her mom

'Thank you for being so kind': Karthi poses with John Cena before WWE Superstar Spectacle event, photo goes viral

HomeViral

Viral

Dog chills on 'reserved seat' at Mumbai's Bandra Fort Amphitheatre, Anand Mahindra shares pic

In the photograph, there is a dog sitting amid several people. You may be wondering what makes this picture unique. Take a look here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 09:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The first edition of Mahindra Roots made its debut in Mumbai on Friday. The Mahindra Roots festival is an annual event that brings together artists from all across India to celebrate the country's diverse cultural environment and to engage in cross-cultural discourse and interaction. The festival, will not only include well-known singers but also give up-and-coming musicians a chance to show off what they've got.

India business mogul Anand Mahindra visited the Mahindra Roots festival on the last day and there he shared an image. On Twitter, Anand Mahindra is well known for sharing interesting posts.

“I’m at the Bandra Fort Amphitheatre for the final day of the Mahindra Roots Festival. This is the chilled vibe out here…,” Mr Mahindra tweeted.

There is a dog sitting among many people in the image. You might wonder what is special about this image. The dog is setting comfort and a ‘reserve’ logo is placed where the dog is seated.

Some people have reacted to this tweet. Here are a few.

“Truly impeccable thought.. every individual has a right to reserved. Get it into Racing and entertainment,“ commented on user. Another commented, “ Every dog has its day.”

Also, READ: Viral Video: Can traffic be regulated without signals on roads? Anand Mahindra shares interesting solution

Another commented, “ Anand ji please photo ko zoom karke dekho isme 40%log phone me dekh rahe h   agar itna hi jaruri phone se kuch karna he to kyu jana kisi event me.... sorry for the advise …”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Needs proper response’: PM Modi’s first reaction to ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remark, India vs Bharat row

G20 Summit menu: From pani puri to special millet thalis, know what world leaders would be served during the event

Mahindra Thar 5-door may face tough competition from this affordable Mercedes-Benz powered SUV, spotted testing

Explainer: What is G20 Summit 2023? What will be discussed by world leaders in this crucial meet?

Ayushmann Khurrana says An Action Hero flopped despite being a 'great film' as it released at wrong time | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE