Dog chills on 'reserved seat' at Mumbai's Bandra Fort Amphitheatre, Anand Mahindra shares pic

The first edition of Mahindra Roots made its debut in Mumbai on Friday. The Mahindra Roots festival is an annual event that brings together artists from all across India to celebrate the country's diverse cultural environment and to engage in cross-cultural discourse and interaction. The festival, will not only include well-known singers but also give up-and-coming musicians a chance to show off what they've got.

India business mogul Anand Mahindra visited the Mahindra Roots festival on the last day and there he shared an image. On Twitter, Anand Mahindra is well known for sharing interesting posts.

“I’m at the Bandra Fort Amphitheatre for the final day of the Mahindra Roots Festival. This is the chilled vibe out here…,” Mr Mahindra tweeted.

There is a dog sitting among many people in the image. You might wonder what is special about this image. The dog is setting comfort and a ‘reserve’ logo is placed where the dog is seated.

Some people have reacted to this tweet. Here are a few.

“Truly impeccable thought.. every individual has a right to reserved. Get it into Racing and entertainment,“ commented on user. Another commented, “ Every dog has its day.”

I’m at the Bandra Fort Amphitheatre for the final day of the #MahindraRootsFestival This is the chilled vibe out here… pic.twitter.com/4XgnnFQ2Vt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 26, 2023

Another commented, “ Anand ji please photo ko zoom karke dekho isme 40%log phone me dekh rahe h agar itna hi jaruri phone se kuch karna he to kyu jana kisi event me.... sorry for the advise …”