Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Dog catches ball each-time perfectly, wins netizens' heart

The viral video shows a Bernese Mountain dog catching a ball perfectly every time his caretaker throws it to him.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

Dog catches ball each-time perfectly, wins netizens' heart
Photo: Instagram/@bigcitybernie

A Bernese Mountain Dog's incredible ball-catching skills captured the attention of online users. The viral video, that has gone viral, shows a Mountain dog catching a ball perfectly every time his caretaker throws it to him. One of the breeds that is noted for being the least aggressive toward humans is the Bernese Mountain Dog.

In the viral video, a man throws a ball five times at his dog, who catches it each time. The video was shared by Instagram page called, 'big city bernie' with the captions that says, "And people say Berners aren't coordinated! Who wants to have a catch off".

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared

 

So far, the video has crossed over 19,000 views and 13,00 likes. Netizens were impressed after watching the viral video. One user commented, "Look at those skills". Another wrote, "You win the internet today!Super impressed!"

READ | Viral video: Taco Bell worker throws boiling water on customer

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS LAWCET answer key 2022 RELEASED at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: Check important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.