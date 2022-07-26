Dog catches ball each-time perfectly, wins netizens' heart

Photo: Instagram/@bigcitybernie

A Bernese Mountain Dog's incredible ball-catching skills captured the attention of online users. The viral video, that has gone viral, shows a Mountain dog catching a ball perfectly every time his caretaker throws it to him. One of the breeds that is noted for being the least aggressive toward humans is the Bernese Mountain Dog.

In the viral video, a man throws a ball five times at his dog, who catches it each time. The video was shared by Instagram page called, 'big city bernie' with the captions that says, "And people say Berners aren't coordinated! Who wants to have a catch off".

So far, the video has crossed over 19,000 views and 13,00 likes. Netizens were impressed after watching the viral video. One user commented, "Look at those skills". Another wrote, "You win the internet today!Super impressed!"

