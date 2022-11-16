Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Dog bows down to Lord Ganesha in temple, viral video melts hearts online

. Now a heart-touching video of a dog paying obeisance to Lord Ganesha in a temple has been going crazy viral on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

Dog bows down to Lord Ganesha in temple, viral video melts hearts online
Screengrab

New Delhi: Dogs are truly one of nature's wonders. They are not only adorable and cute, but they are also very loyal and can win anyone's heart with a simple gesture. Now a heart-touching video of a dog paying obeisance to Lord Ganesha in a temple has been going crazy viral on the internet. The video shared by a user named @thrifts_grace on Instagram and has amassed a whooping 306k likes on it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pure thrift (@thrifts_grace)

In the viral clip, a canine can be seen bowing outside a temple to pay his respects to Lord Ganesha while his human companion stood beside him and prayed for a while, seeking blessings.  As the man finishes praying, the dog gets up and begins walking with him.The video appears to have been captured by a bystander who noticed the duo. The user also added Harshiv Kotecha's song Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva - Kids Special to the background of the clip.

Since being posted a week ago, the clip has garnered more than 2 million views. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing about how cute the dog in the clip is. The comments section is flooded with heart and love-struck emojis.  "So so adorable, Made my day," commented an Instagram user. "Ganesha will bless this dog for sure," posted another. "Awww, this made me cry" shared a third. Fourth user wrote, “This is so heart warming."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet the beautiful wives and girlfriends of India's T20 World Cup 2022 stars
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Irritated with period cramps? Check these 5 foods to ease out period pain
Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka ‘AOC’? US politician slamming Elon Musk over Twitter blue tick controversy
Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif: Bollywood celebs attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali 2022 bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: RCB retain 6 overseas players, release Rutherford; Royal Challengers Bangalore's full retention list
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.