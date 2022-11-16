Dog bows down to Lord Ganesha in temple, viral video melts hearts online

Screengrab

New Delhi: Dogs are truly one of nature's wonders. They are not only adorable and cute, but they are also very loyal and can win anyone's heart with a simple gesture. Now a heart-touching video of a dog paying obeisance to Lord Ganesha in a temple has been going crazy viral on the internet. The video shared by a user named @thrifts_grace on Instagram and has amassed a whooping 306k likes on it.

In the viral clip, a canine can be seen bowing outside a temple to pay his respects to Lord Ganesha while his human companion stood beside him and prayed for a while, seeking blessings. As the man finishes praying, the dog gets up and begins walking with him.The video appears to have been captured by a bystander who noticed the duo. The user also added Harshiv Kotecha's song Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva - Kids Special to the background of the clip.

Since being posted a week ago, the clip has garnered more than 2 million views. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing about how cute the dog in the clip is. The comments section is flooded with heart and love-struck emojis. "So so adorable, Made my day," commented an Instagram user. "Ganesha will bless this dog for sure," posted another. "Awww, this made me cry" shared a third. Fourth user wrote, “This is so heart warming."