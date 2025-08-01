Dog behind the wheel? Viral video from Mumbai shows husky in driver’s seat

In a video shared on Instagram, the car is seen obstructing traffic, with several other vehicles stuck behind it.

A dog sitting in the driver's seat of a car in Mumbai has created a lot of buzz on social media. The incident took place at Lokhandwala Main Market, where a red hatchback car was parked right in the middle of the road, causing a traffic jam.

When passersby looked closely, a husky was calmly sitting in the driver's seat, sparking discussion and debate among internet users.

In a video shared on Instagram, the car is seen obstructing traffic, with several other vehicles stuck behind it. The identity of the owner is yet unknown as the car's number plate is blurred.

The video was posted on Instagram by @andheriloca, with the caption: "The car was parked right in the middle of Lokhandwala Main Market, causing great inconvenience. Surprisingly, a pet dog was sitting in the driver's seat."

"Such careless and irresponsible parking should be severely punished."

The video received a lot of appreciation on social media, with some users mocking the situation while others criticised the owner for irresponsible parking and putting the dog's safety at risk.

One user wrote, "I know this is serious, but the dog sitting in the driver's seat is so cute... he's like what you see? My human is giving me treats."

Another user said, "What a cute baby! But this is so dangerous - leaving him alone in the car like this."

Some users demanded action from the traffic police and suggested that the owner should be fined or punished for the offence. A third user wrote, "Take a picture and upload it to the Mumbai Traffic app. A challan will be issued for violation."

