Dog and its human friend play with ball in adorable viral video, internet hearts it

Let us convey to you that we have the perfect video for you. It shows a human and a cute dog playing with a ball.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

New Delhi: Did you have a long day at work? Are you sluggishly scrolling through social media platforms looking for adorable content to brighten your day? Let us convey to you that we have the perfect video for you. It shows a human and a cute dog playing with a ball. The now-viral clip was shared on Twitter by user named Buitengebieden and it has so far amassed a whopping 1.1 million views. 

The now-viral video depicts a dog playing volleyball with its human friend. And what has captivated countless viewers is how well he maintains the ball in the air when it is passed to him. Isn't it incredible?

Since being posted a few days ago on Twitter, the video has gotten over 341,000 views. Additionally, it has thousands of likes, retweets, and remarks praising the volleyball skills of the four-legged creature.

"He's awesome!" Someone said, "Bring the canine to the Olympics.Trust me, he's way better than me!" exclaimed another. A third person added, "There's nothing in the rules that states a dog can't play volleyball." A fourth said, "I'd like to see the whole game, such magnificence."

