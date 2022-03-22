Dog abandoned at animal shelter allegedly for being 'gay'

A saying goes, a dog is a man's best friend. It is also believed that dogs were the first domesticated animal. But imagine if anyone breaks this friendship, that too with some weird excuse. Well, true as is it, a dog was sent to an animal shelter in the United States after his owners believed that he was 'gay'.

Reports suggest the dog named Fezco, which is around five years old, was left at the Stanly County Animal Protective by his owners after they found him mounting another male dog. It's said that the dog gets along well with both humans and other animals.

The animal shelter has put up the dog's story on social media platform Facebook and is asking for local rescue centres to take Fezco into foster care before he finds his new home. Netizens are reacting angrily to the post by criticising the dog's owners for abandoning him.

A Facebook user wrote, "What the hell? Dogs hump other dogs because of dominance. What the hell is wrong with these people. This makes me so outraged. And it's close to my home town. People make me so angry. The people that gave this sweet dog up don't deserve to have an animal ever again!"

Another user wrote, "Dogs hump any and everything. I hope a loving family adopts him." One user said that Fezco being given to the shelter was 'better than them beating or abusing him or even killing him', adding, "Luckily this dog will find an owner who loves him. Good thing came out of this."