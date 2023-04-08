'Dog 1, Bear 0' :Pack of dogs chases away a mighty bear, video goes viral

It shows a pack of dogs chasing away a bear in the jungle.However, the precise date and place of the footage are unknown.

New Delhi: Carnivores, as well as humans, frighten the animal world. You've probably seen videos of lions or tigers preying on deer or goats, but the video you're about to see isn't something you see every day. It shows a pack of dogs chasing away a bear in the jungle.However, the precise date and place of the footage are unknown. The clip is shared on Instagram by user named @animal.worlds11 and it has so far garnered a whopping 600,000 likes.

In the now-viral video, a bear was wandering in the forest when a pack of dogs came rushing in, chasing away the deadly predator. The bear ran towards a tree and tried to climb it. However, it eventually failed and fled the scenario. "Dog power" reads the video caption.

This video was shared in February. Since being posted, it has been liked over 5.1 lakh times. The clip has also sparked a discussion about territory and how animals will go to any length to protect it from other species.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual wrote, "Poor baby. She better just start swinging those claws" A second added, "This is bad. he is in dire straits. Scavenging for food and chased by dogs" "But in the same situation if there is leopard what could have happened?," shared a third. "Real life scenario : apni gali me kutta bhi sher hota hai" wrote a fourth user. "Bear came to have dog only I think ...later libear on got scared to see group of dog" said the fifth one.

