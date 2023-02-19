Does this look like porn to you? Edward Snowden slams Twitter boss Elon Musk, here's why

Twitter blocks Linday Mill, wife of Edward Snowden's account | Photo: Twitter

Edward Snowden, known for leaking highly classified data from National Security Agency in 2013 tweeted on Sunday (February 19) expressing angst over the blocking of his wife, Lindsay Mill's account from the microblogging platform. As per Edward Snowden's posts, his wife, Lindsay Mill's account was blocked due to a photo of her holding her naked baby in front. This photo was apparently uploaded a long time ago.

Directly questioning the owner, Snowden tweeted, "Does this look like pornography to you, @ElonMusk? If you have a machine handing out bans for pictures that could be on a Hallmark Card, it's time to dial back the algorithm. Just my opinion."

Does this look like pornography to you, @ElonMusk? If you have a machine handing out bans for pictures that could be on a Hallmark Card, it's time to dial back the algorithm.



Just my opinion. https://t.co/3Ixmu6s7bK — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 18, 2023

In another Tweet of the same thread, Edward wrote, "Twitter just locked my wife @lsjourneys's account for an ancient baby photo that even *spineless Instagram* had no problem with. Do parents need to worry? Are baby butts, happy bath photos, etc. banworthy now?"

Due to Twitter's policies against nudity and the promotion of adult pornography, this photograph became a problem and Lindsay's account was blocked.