Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Does this look like porn to you? Edward Snowden slams Twitter boss Elon Musk, here's why

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden took to Twitter to slam Elon Musk for blocking wife's account over a naked photo of their baby.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 07:13 PM IST

Does this look like porn to you? Edward Snowden slams Twitter boss Elon Musk, here's why
Twitter blocks Linday Mill, wife of Edward Snowden's account | Photo: Twitter

Edward Snowden, known for leaking highly classified data from National Security Agency in 2013 tweeted on Sunday (February 19) expressing angst over the blocking of his wife, Lindsay Mill's account from the microblogging platform.  As per Edward Snowden's posts, his wife, Lindsay Mill's account was blocked due to a photo of her holding her naked baby in front. This photo was apparently uploaded a long time ago. 

Directly questioning the owner, Snowden tweeted, "Does this look like pornography to you, @ElonMusk? If you have a machine handing out bans for pictures that could be on a Hallmark Card, it's time to dial back the algorithm. Just my opinion."

Read: Optical illusion: Can you find hidden number in THIS pic?

In another Tweet of the same thread, Edward wrote, "Twitter just locked my wife @lsjourneys's account for an ancient baby photo that even *spineless Instagram* had no problem with. Do parents need to worry? Are baby butts, happy bath photos, etc. banworthy now?"

Due to Twitter's policies against nudity and the promotion of adult pornography, this photograph became a problem and Lindsay's account was blocked. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
WhatsApp Status becomes more interesting, gets a bunch of new features
High blood sugar? Diabetic patients should be cautious of these changes in body
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CTET Result 2023 to be declared soon at ctet.nic.in, check tentative date and how to download CBSE CTET result online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.