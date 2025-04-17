The bottle contains 750 ml water 24-karat gold, with 5 grams of gold added to the water to increase its alkalinity.

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani is a philanthropist and the chairperson of Reliance Foundation. She often gains attention due to her luxurious lifestyle. Even her daily usable items catches netizens attention, like a viral photo that showed her drinking from an extravant bottle, Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani which comes in a customised bottle designed by popular designer Fernando Altamirano.

These bottles, coated in 24-karat gold, contain a blend of spring water from France and Fiji, along with glacier water from Iceland. Each bottle is worth Rs 49 lakh. Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani" was also listed as the costliest water by Guinness World Records.

The bottle contains 750 ml water 24-karat gold, with 5 grams of gold added to the water to increase its alkalinity. Fernando Altamirano, the designer of this gorgeous water bottle, also created the container of Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac Grande Champagne worth almost 2 million dollars.

However, it is important to note that the viral image is morphed showing Nita Ambani sipping water from a gold-like unique bottle. The original photo from 2015 captures Ambani at an IPL cricket match, seen sipping from a regular disposable plastic bottle. While Ambani's water preferences remain unverified, the claim's photo was manipulated.

While this particular claim isn't real and the viral image was digitally altered, there's no denying that Nita Ambani is the epitome of fashion, beauty, and luxury. Known for her elegant taste, she owns some of the most extravagant pieces of jewellery and resides in Antilia, one of the world’s most expensive private homes, reportedly valued at over Rs 17000 crores

Also read: Viral video: Man tears co-passenger’s shirt in Delhi metro, dares him to punch back; internet reacts