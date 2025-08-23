Does alcohol expire? Here’s how long rum, vodka, beer, tequila, wine last

In this article, we will discuss all the factors that can spoil alcohol, how to store it correctly and how to make it last longer.

It is said that the older the alcohol, the better it tastes. But did you know that this is not the case with all kinds of alcohol? Some types of alcohol expire, or rather, their flavour and aroma deteriorate, and their taste also diminishes over time. We are all tempted to drink that leftover bottle of scotch or gin that was last opened months or years ago, but we never realise that it wasn’t worth it! The shelf life of alcohol also depends on several other factors, such as where it is stored, its temperature, oxidation and of course, how much light it gets in storage. In this article, we will discuss all the factors that can spoil alcohol, how to store it correctly and how to make it last longer.

Beer

This is one of the most common types of alcohol that people drink and it does have an expiry date. Whether it is a can or a bottle of beer, once opened, it is important to consume it within a day or two. Once opened, the oxygen present in the air reacts with the beer (also called oxidation) and it tastes very bad. To make it last longer, make sure you keep it away from light as much as possible. Always keep beer in a cool and dark place to retain the flavour and aroma.

Whiskey

This is another strong alcohol that does not age with time. Oxidation occurs as soon as the bottle is opened, which changes the taste and aroma of your drink. Not just oxidation, but the temperature at which the whiskey is bottled and the light can also affect the taste of your drink. Therefore, you should also store whiskey in a dark and cool place with very little air circulation. Also, always keep the whiskey bottle upright, as strong alcohol can thin the cork of the bottle when kept horizontally, which speeds up the oxidation process.

Tequila

Tequila is considered to be one of those alcohols that makes you sober as quickly as it makes you drunk. Also, once the bottle is opened, the tequila can spoil very quickly. The longer a tequila bottle stays open, the less its strength and aroma.

Rum

This is perhaps one of the few hard liquors that has a long shelf life. However, it is only till the time the bottle is open and the seal is not touched. The oxidation process of a rum bottle is accelerated once its seal is opened, which reduces both its strength and flavour. To make it last longer when opened, you can opt for a screw-top closure that prevents the rum from drying out. Also, if the rum bottle is open, you can transfer it to a smaller bottle and seal it tightly. This way, it can be stored for at least 6 months without losing its flavour and aroma.

Vodka

Vodka is definitely one of those alcohols that can be stored for a long time after opening the bottle. This is because the oxidation process is slow and can take several decades. An open vodka bottle can actually last for a few years. However, after a decade, it loses its flavour and aroma. To store an opened vodka bottle, it is recommended to keep it in a cool and dark place with a screw-top closure. Also, make sure you keep it away from sunlight as much as possible.

