Doctors in THIS country conduct breakthrough surgery, after pig level transplantation, patient lives for..., his age is...

Doctors in China have made a breakthrough by transplanting a genetically modified pig liver into a 71-year-old man, after which the man lived 171 days. Heart and kidney transplantation is less complicated than liver transplantation as the formers have very narrow functions.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 04:57 PM IST

    Doctors in China have made a breakthrough by transplanting a genetically modified pig liver into a 71-year-old man, after which the man lived 171 days, as published in a peer-reviewed journal. Such procedures have already happened as scientists have succeeded in transplanting genetically modified pig kidneys and hearts into humans. However, the transplantation of pig livers has only been done in the case of brain-dead people.

    Experts of xenotransplantation, where procedures are done by transplanting animal organs into humans, have shown concerns regarding whether the liver is a good candidate for such a procedure.

    “Everyone always says, ‘Oh, the liver is too complicated to transplant, compared to the heart or kidney,’ but after this, in the future, I think people will think differently. I think liver is good if we can get enough human genes in the pig,” said Dr Beicheng Sun, president of the First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University and a co-author of the latest study.

    Why is a liver transplant a complicated procedure?

    Heart and kidney transplantation is less complicated than liver transplantation as the formers have very narrow functions. Especially in the case of pig livers, they are difficult to replace as they are large in size and have a dual blood supply with multiple functions. Some of those functions are filtering blood, removing toxins and waste, processing nutrients, detoxifying harmful substances like alcohol and drugs, producing bile to help with digestion, producing proteins that help blood clot, and playing an important role in regulating blood sugar.

    In March 2024, in China, a pig liver was transplanted into a brain-dead patient, but was later removed after the family requested removal 10 days after surgery. But the patient did not show any signs of immune rejection or accumulation of inflammation.

