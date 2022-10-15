Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from woman’s eye in THIS shocking viral video

Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, an ophthalmologist with nearly two decades of experience, recently encountered with this extremely rare case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from woman’s eye in THIS shocking viral video
Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: A woman was extremely uneasy one day due to a persistent pain in her eye. As a result, she, like most people, decided to visit an ophthalmologist to have her eyes checked. That's when she realised what was causing her discomfort. She forgot to remove her lenses and ended up wearing new ones for 23 days in a row.  Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, an ophthalmologist with nearly two decades of experience, recently encountered with this extremely rare case.

She posted the video to her Instagram page, 'California Eye Associates,' in which she can be seen delicately removing the thin lenses from the forgetful patient's eye.  Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ophthalmologist | Dr. Katerina Kurteeva M.D. | Newport Beach (@california_eye_associates)

“A rare occasion when someone “forgot” to remove contact lenses at night and kept on putting a new one in every morning. 23 days in a row!!! I got to deliver the contact lens bunch yesterday in my clinic,” reads the video caption. 

The video was uploaded a few days ago and has gone viral, with over 5.1 million views. Netizens have also shared their reactions to the video. "I would recommend glasses to this lady; no more contacts for her," said one user. "This is so shocking," wrote another user. "Well lady, where the hell did you think they were going?" wrote a third user.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in yellow saree, drops photos on Instagram
SL vs AFG: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, 'mystery girl' spotted cheering for Afghanistan in Asia Cup
Who is Sanna Marin, 36-year-old PM of Finland whose leaked ‘Wild Party’ video caused massive outrage?
Krishnam Raju death: Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu others mourn veteran actor's demise
IN PICS: Staying at THIS hotel will cost you more than Rs 22 lakh per day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 483 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.