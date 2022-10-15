Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from woman’s eye in THIS shocking viral video

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: A woman was extremely uneasy one day due to a persistent pain in her eye. As a result, she, like most people, decided to visit an ophthalmologist to have her eyes checked. That's when she realised what was causing her discomfort. She forgot to remove her lenses and ended up wearing new ones for 23 days in a row. Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, an ophthalmologist with nearly two decades of experience, recently encountered with this extremely rare case.

She posted the video to her Instagram page, 'California Eye Associates,' in which she can be seen delicately removing the thin lenses from the forgetful patient's eye. Take a look here:

“A rare occasion when someone “forgot” to remove contact lenses at night and kept on putting a new one in every morning. 23 days in a row!!! I got to deliver the contact lens bunch yesterday in my clinic,” reads the video caption.

The video was uploaded a few days ago and has gone viral, with over 5.1 million views. Netizens have also shared their reactions to the video. "I would recommend glasses to this lady; no more contacts for her," said one user. "This is so shocking," wrote another user. "Well lady, where the hell did you think they were going?" wrote a third user.