A doctor in Chhattisgarh sparked a social media storm after he creatively weaved Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pahalgam speech into his clinic advertisement, aimed at promoting urological health. Shivendra Singh Tiwari, a urologist, put up a promotional message, taking inspiration from snippet of the Prime Minister's speech after the Pahalgam massacre - "Khoon aur paani ek saath nahi beh sakte" (Blood and water cannot flow together).

After the suspension of Indus Water Treaty (IWT), Prime Minister Modi had attacked Pakistan, emphasising that "blood and water cannot flow water". Meanwhile, Tiwari gave the line a medical twist in a creative style. He posted, "Blood and water can’t flow together – Prime Minister. So if you see blood in your urine, immediately consult a urologist. It may be serious."

However, several reports have claimed that Dr Tiwari got suspended from his institute for a period of 15 days. Moreover, he has also been penalised for his act.

The doctor's "medical touch" to PM Modi's line has sparked a wave of memes on social media, with netizens posting their views on the same.

"Doctor studied MBBS with MBA in Marketing", an user wrote.

Another user wrote, "He has been penalized for this suspended from college and enquiry from state medical council. For something written unintentionally in a lighet note.. that's the level of our system".

A third joined, "Hats off to jisne bhi yeh socha hai" (Hats off to whoever has thought of this).