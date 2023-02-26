Doctor brings prosthetic leg for little boy, viral video shows his priceless reaction

screengrab

New Delhi: How do you feel when you finally get your heart's desire? Isn't it hard to fathom the extent of happiness? You may be wondering why we are talking about this all of sudden. Well, a heartwarming video of a doctor bringing a prosthetic leg for a little boy on a toy car has surfaced on the internet. Netizens are on an emotional roller coaster as a result of the child's reaction. Without a delay, watch this adorable clip here:

The now-viral clip was shared on Twitter by user named Good News Correspondent. The video begins with a doctor rolling a toy car decorated with balloons to deliver a prosthetic leg to a young boy. As the video continues, the man fits the leg onto the boy's limb. The little boy begins walking joyfully as soon as he receives his new leg. The boy's huge smile after the procedure warmed the hearts of the netizens. The clip is shared with a caption that reads, "Little boy is fitted with his first prosthetic leg and immediately proceeds to walk. So grateful to these amazing professionals!”

The video clip has received over 5 lakh views since it was posted online. Netizens fell in love with the boy's sweet smile and flooded the comment section with their heartwarming reactions.

An individual posted, "Wow hard to imagine a more rewarding and worth-while line of work. Amazing." Another person posted, "The doctor brought tears to my eyes. You can see how much he loves children and how good he is with them." "Incredible how quickly the young adapt. Loved the leg approaching great consideration for the age of the patient. Skilled prosthetic makers, doctors and surgeons. Team effort.," added a third.