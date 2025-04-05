The name Koh-i-noor means 'Mountain of Light' in Persian, and it was given by Nader Shah, the ruler of Persia, who invaded and looted Delhi in 1739.

The Koh-i-Noor, one of the world’s largest and most renowned cut diamonds, weighs 105.6 carats and is now part of the British Crown Jewels. While its modern legacy is widely known, few are aware of its deeper roots.

But do you know who the real owner of the Kohinoor diamond was long before the Mughals and the British? The answer is the Kakatiya dynasty.

The Kakatiyas were a powerful South Indian dynasty that ruled much of the Telugu-speaking region—present-day Andhra Pradesh and Telangana—between the 12th and 14th centuries. They are believed to have once enshrined the diamond in the left eye of the idol of their revered deity, Goddess Bhadrakali, marking one of the earliest known references to the legendary gem.

The Kohinoor diamond was captured by Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi during an invasion of the Kakatiya Empire in the fourteenth century. It passed through several monarchs over the years before arriving at the court of Mughal Emperor Babur. The Kohinoor diamond was taken back with the Persian king Nadir Shah when he overthrew the Mughal Emperor Muhammad Shah in 1739 and took Delhi.

Eventually, the Kohinoor diamond ended up in Punjab's Maharaja Ranjit Singh's coffers. However, the diamond was given to Queen Victoria of Britain in 1849 following the British East India Company's conquest of Punjab. The Kohinoor diamond is currently housed in the Tower of London and is a component of the British royal crown.

Despite its storied past, the Koh-i-Noor remains more than just a sparkling gemstone. It is a symbol of the rich history, culture, and conquest that defines the Indian subcontinent. Its legacy continues to captivate and intrigue, reminding us of the enduring allure and enigmatic nature of this extraordinary diamond.