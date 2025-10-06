October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar
Do you know which part of India is called the 'Jewel of India'? With floating lakes, rare wildlife, graceful dances, and vibrant festivals, this hidden gem offers a magical experience for every traveller.
Ever wondered which Indian state is famously called the 'Jewel of India'? The answer is Manipur, a mesmerising land in the northeast that enchants everyone with its stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, and unique wildlife. Known for its scenic beauty and rich traditions, Manipur truly lives up to its sparkling nickname.
Manipur is home to Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in northeastern India. What makes it extraordinary are the phumdis, floating islands of vegetation that drift across the water. These islands not only create a magical view but also support the local communities who depend on the lake for fishing and farming.
Adding to its natural charm is Keibul Lamjao National Park, the world’s only floating national park. It is the sanctuary for the endangered Sangai deer, also called the 'dancing deer,' which gracefully roams the floating wetlands. With lush hills, flowing rivers, and serene valleys, Manipur offers a perfect escape for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts alike.
Manipur isn’t just about scenic beauty, it’s also a cultural powerhouse. The state is famous for Manipuri dance, a classical form known for its delicate hand gestures and graceful movements. Festivals in Manipur, like Yaoshang and Lai Haraoba, showcase the community’s vibrant spirit, music, and traditions. Every corner of the state tells a story, from its ancient temples to its colourful local markets.
Manipur is a place where nature and culture coexist in perfect harmony. Its breathtaking landscapes, rare wildlife, and rich traditions make it a must-visit destination for travelers and explorers. It is no wonder this northeastern gem is celebrated as the Jewel of India, a land that leaves visitors spellbound and longing to return.