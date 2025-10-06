Do you know which part of India is called the ‘Jewel of India’?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

Pakistan's Pasni Port offer to US: Strategic shift to counter China, challenge India in Indian Ocean?

Lawyer tries to throw object at CJI BR Gavai during SC proceedings, shouts ‘Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge’

Supermoon 2025 Tonight: When and where to watch the brightest full moon of the year

Little Pepe Price Prediction: Here’s How Rich You Could Get if LILPEPE Repeats Solana’s (SOL) 2021 Bull Surge

Ozak AI Presale Becomes One of 2025’s Most Talked-About Opportunities

How to use an NPS Calculator to plan your retirement savings?

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Looks Promising in Q4 2025, But Little Pepe's (LILPEPE) Layer-2 Tech Keeps it Ahead

Former West Indies World Cup winner Bernard Julien passes away at 75

Bihar Election 2025 Date Announcement Today: Check when, where and how to watch EC press conference

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix,

Pakistan's Pasni Port offer to US: Strategic shift to counter China, challenge India in Indian Ocean?

Pakistan's Pasni Port offer to US: Strategic shift to challenge India, China?

Supermoon 2025 Tonight: When and where to watch the brightest full moon of the year

Supermoon 2025 Tonight: When and where to watch the brightest full moon

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeViral

VIRAL

Do you know which part of India is called the ‘Jewel of India’?

Do you know which part of India is called the 'Jewel of India'? With floating lakes, rare wildlife, graceful dances, and vibrant festivals, this hidden gem offers a magical experience for every traveller.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 12:27 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Do you know which part of India is called the ‘Jewel of India’?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ever wondered which Indian state is famously called the 'Jewel of India'? The answer is Manipur, a mesmerising land in the northeast that enchants everyone with its stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, and unique wildlife. Known for its scenic beauty and rich traditions, Manipur truly lives up to its sparkling nickname.

Land of breathtaking nature

Manipur is home to Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in northeastern India. What makes it extraordinary are the phumdis, floating islands of vegetation that drift across the water. These islands not only create a magical view but also support the local communities who depend on the lake for fishing and farming.

Adding to its natural charm is Keibul Lamjao National Park, the world’s only floating national park. It is the sanctuary for the endangered Sangai deer, also called the 'dancing deer,' which gracefully roams the floating wetlands. With lush hills, flowing rivers, and serene valleys, Manipur offers a perfect escape for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts alike.

Treasure trove of culture

Manipur isn’t just about scenic beauty, it’s also a cultural powerhouse. The state is famous for Manipuri dance, a classical form known for its delicate hand gestures and graceful movements. Festivals in Manipur, like Yaoshang and Lai Haraoba, showcase the community’s vibrant spirit, music, and traditions. Every corner of the state tells a story, from its ancient temples to its colourful local markets.

Manipur is a place where nature and culture coexist in perfect harmony. Its breathtaking landscapes, rare wildlife, and rich traditions make it a must-visit destination for travelers and explorers. It is no wonder this northeastern gem is celebrated as the Jewel of India, a land that leaves visitors spellbound and longing to return.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical, late singer wrote story, sang songs, will release in cinemas on..
Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical
Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as India’s ODI captain ahead of Australia series
Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as In
Pakistan minister's SHOCKING claim against India: 'Would be buried under...'
Pakistan minister's SHOCKING claim against India: 'Would be buried under...'
Odisha’s Bali Jatra to make historic debut in British Parliament
Odisha’s Bali Jatra to make historic debut in British Parliament
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to make first visit to India, set to meet PM Modi on...; What's on agenda?
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to make first visit to India, set to meet PM Modi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE