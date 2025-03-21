You must have read a lot about the majestic Taj Mahal, one among the Seven Wonders of the World and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Seen as a symbol of love, the Taj Mahal attracts billions of tourists every year, captivating them with its iconic beauty and aura.

The monument was commissioned in 1631 by the fifth Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in remembrance of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal. But do you know there is another 'Taj Mahal', built three decades later the first one? Well, the second 'Taj Mahal' was commissioned by sixth Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's son - Prince Azam Shah. We're talking about the 'Bibi Ka Maqbara', situated in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, previously known as Aurangabad.

The Bibi ka Maqbara, also known as the Taj of the Deccan, was constructed in 1660. Prince Azam Shah commissioned the monument in the memory of his mother Dilras Banu Begum, who died during childbirth.

Despite being compared with the grand Taj Mahal, the Bibi ka Maqbara possesses its own significance and charm. Being the principal monument of the city, it attracts lakhs of tourists every year.

More about the structure

According to an inscription on the main entrance door of the Bibi ka Maqbara, the structure was designed and constructed by Ata-Ullah, son of Ustad Ahmad Lahauri, the chief architect of the Taj Mahal.

Later, Prince Azam Shah was shouldered with the responsibility to oversee the repair work of the mausoleum. However, it was Shah who actually commissioned the construction work of the Maqbara between 1651 AD and 1661 AD.