‘Do not open’: Cursed tomb discovered at UNESCO World Heritage site in Israel issues blood-red warning

Ancient lore and scriptures often suggest that some properties and sites are cursed, and should not be visited by humans at any cost. It seems like one such site has been discovered in Israel, and the warning from the tomb will send chills down your spine.

A tomb has been discovered in Israel with a chilling warning written in blood-red text, urging people not to open its doors. The discovery of this tomb and the warning attached to it has led people to believe that it is cursed and will lead to the doom of humanity.

Images of the tomb from Israel surface online, with ancient text written with what seems like blood. The tomb has been discovered by archeologists in a cave within an old cemetery in the Jewish Beit She'arim cemetery in Galilee, Israel.

Things you shouldn't open:

- Pandora's Box

- An umbrella indoors

- Ancient graves



An 1,800 year old grave marker for a Jewish man named Jacob the Convert was recently discovered in the Galilee. The marker included an inscription warning people against opening the grave. pic.twitter.com/9JHyBBH3aI — Israel(@Israel) June 8, 2022

Experts have said that this is the first tomb to be discovered at a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 65 years, but the warning found on the walls suggests that it should not have been opened.

According to the Times of Israel, the blood-red text is written in ancient Hebrew, which states, “Jacob (Iokobos) the convert swears upon himself that any who open this grave will be cursed." The images of the grave markings were shared on social media as well.

The official account of the State of Israel shared the images on Twitter along with the caption, “Things you shouldn't open: - Pandora's Box - An umbrella indoors - Ancient graves. A 1,800-year-old grave marker for a Jewish man named Jacob the Convert was recently discovered in Galilee. The marker included an inscription warning people against opening the grave.”

It is being claimed that the writings date back to the ancient Roman period, and have a terrible curse attached to them. Historians are trying to study and decipher the timeline and more details regarding the warning, and why it was written.

Meanwhile, Twitter users unanimously are sure about one thing – some doors are not meant to be opened.

