Ratan Tata, the respected industrialist and philanthropist, recently passed away, leaving a lasting impact on India and the world. Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, shared his heartfelt memories of Tata during an interview with India Today, highlighting his influence not just in business but in personal relationships and societal values.

Murthy described Tata as a compassionate and humble man who cared deeply for the underprivileged and his employees. He recalled Tata's vision of making cars affordable for Indians through the Tata Nano project, reflecting Tata’s patriotism and commitment to improving lives.

One touching memory Murthy shared was from 1999, when Tata extended a planned one-hour meeting with Murthy's daughter to three hours, imparting valuable lessons on leadership and the importance of making tough yet compassionate decisions. Murthy said that Tata’s words left a lasting impression on both him and his family.

Murthy also spoke of Tata’s predecessor, J.R.D. Tata, who once advised him never to leave his wife waiting alone in the dark, showing the Tata family’s deep respect for others. Murthy emphasised that this kindness and respect were central to the Tata legacy.

Murthy admired Tata’s philosophy of "compassionate capitalism," which blended social responsibility with business success. Even during challenging times, such as the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Tata ensured job security for his employees, believing that economic growth should benefit all of society.

As India mourns Ratan Tata’s loss, Murthy’s reflections remind us of the extraordinary leader's commitment to building a better, more compassionate world.