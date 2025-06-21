The content creator attributed this pattern to a survival mentality that starts from a young age.

Finance consultant and content creator Akshat Srivastava has sparked an online debate by saying that Indians are the hardest-working people on earth, not by choice but because of the pressures of the system from a young age. Mr Srivastava cited the example of children studying for 10-12 hours a day to prepare for competitive exams. He argued that this ability to "work hard" continues into adulthood. "Many hardworking Indians move abroad. While their European colleagues have free time, Indians sacrifice their sleep, family and health to serve their company," he wrote.

The content creator attributed this pattern to a survival mentality that starts from a young age. "What is the root cause of all this? Well, it's due to developing survival instincts from a young age," he said, adding, "Many hardworking children have no choice but to work hard."

He wrote, "Earn merit - build a better life. That's their only option. They work quietly, putting in long hours. Right from the time they are 12-13-year-old kids. Why? Because working hard is 100 times better than begging for entitlement."

Mr Srivastava's post has received mixed reactions on social media. While many agree with him, some have also expressed their critical opinions.

One user questioned, "Indians often get caught in a cycle of relentless work, looking for middle-class stability without questioning the actual return on investment for their efforts. Hard work may open doors to IIT or NIT, but why does the pressure of being at the top of the class start so early, robbing teenagers of their youth?"

Another person said, "Indians don't work hard because of ambition. They work hard because the system has taught them there is no safety net, only suffer or fall."

"It's not a culture of hustle, it's a culture of survival. For many Indians, hard work is not ambition - it's the only way out," commented a third user.

"India's work ethic is not rooted in passion, but in survival. From competitive exams to corporate cubicles, the system teaches us that hard work is the only path out of poverty and mediocrity. This mindset, though admirable, often rewards fatigue, not talent. Children sacrifice sports for exams, adults sacrifice health for goals," said another.

However, a user wrote, "Hard work is not the problem. The problem is the mindset. Indians should know this: hard work is not the key to success, but strength is the key to success."

Another added, "If you are born in a third world country among 1.5 billion people, hard work and struggle are inevitable."

