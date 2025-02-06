A viral clip, featuring a little boy singing 'O re Piya' with his brother, has delighted netizens, leaving them spellbound.

A viral clip, featuring a little boy singing 'O re Piya' with his brother, has delighted netizens, leaving them spellbound. Even the song's composer couldn't help but react to the performance by this epic duo!

Shared on Instagram, the video features Kishore Mondal and Krish Mondal - the siblings famous for their incredible singing skills.

The video begins with the little boy asking his elder brother if he could sing the song. "Bhaiya, tu yeh kar paayega"? (Brother, can you do this?)

As he starts singing a slightly difficult note from the song, his younger brother's reaction says it all. Next, after he stops abruptly, he says, "Tu toh phuss ho gaya" (You gave up).

And here's when the magic occurs! The little one begins singing with absolute perfection and showcasing his unmatchable talent.

Composer Salim Merchant commented on the video, "Kamaal", dropping red hearts in the comment section.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Do bhai, dono tabaahi", an user wrote, heaping praise on the sibling duo.

Another user wrote, "Wow bro".

"Hayee beautiful voice", a third joined.