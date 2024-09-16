Twitter
This is world's leading company that produces gold, silver, has gold mines around world, it is led by...

Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s company gets Sebi approval for Rs 7000 crore....

Justice Hema Committee: Fallout of sexual abuse allegations against Malayalam celebs sees formation of new organisation

Top 10 coldest places in India

10 places that find a mention in ancient Indian books

Red, pink superfoods that can prevent cancer, heart diseases

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो �गया बवाल

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee on box office clash with Singham Again: 'Why should I talk to Ajay Devgn?'

Viral

DNA Verified: Viral videos of helicopter being attacked in Myanmar wrongly circulated as of Manipur

Two videos falsely shared as showing violence in Manipur were actually from Myanmar, involving a helicopter shootdown and drone attacks.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 09:12 PM IST

DNA Verified: Viral videos of helicopter being attacked in Myanmar wrongly circulated as of Manipur
Myanmar drone attack and helicopter crash clips shared as Manipur
    DNA Verified: Amid renewed violence in Manipur involving drones and missile attacks, two videos recently went viral on social media, causing concern. One of the videos claimed to show an Indian fighter helicopter being shot down, while the other video appeared to show men operating drones, allegedly carrying bombs. These videos were shared with false claims: the first one stated that an Indian helicopter was shot down in Manipur, and the second suggested that members of the Kuki community were launching drone attacks on Meitei settlements in the conflict-hit state.

    However, an investigation by the DNA found both of these claims to be false. The videos, in fact, were from Myanmar and had no connection to the violence in Manipur.

    One of the viral videos was shared by an X user who falsely claimed, "#Breaking The #Indian fighter helicopter shot down by freedom fighter in #Manipur." Another X user shared the second video, alleging it showed drone attacks by Kuki members on Meitei establishments, using the hashtags #KukiDroneAttack and #KukiWarCrimes.

     

     

    To verify the authenticity of these claims, the DNA  used the InVid Tool to extract keyframes from both videos and then conducted a reverse image search with Google Lens. The investigation revealed that the video of the helicopter being shot down was actually from Myanmar, showing the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) shooting down a Myanmar military helicopter using MANPADS. Further research led the Desk to social media posts confirming that the helicopter video originated from Myanmar.

    The second video, which supposedly showed drone attacks, was traced to a YouTube video uploaded by a channel named Mandalay Free Press in June 2023. Using Google Earth, the location of the drone footage was pinpointed to War Tan Village in Myanmar.

    Both videos were confirmed to be from Myanmar and were falsely circulated as footage from the Manipur conflict. Authorities continue to warn people about the dangers of misinformation on social media, especially during sensitive times in Manipur.

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

    Meet Michael Williams, astronaut Sunita Williams' husband, marshal, former pilot, practicing hindu, he is from...

    Justice Hema Committee: Fallout of sexual abuse allegations against Malayalam celebs sees formation of new organisation

    This is world's leading company that produces gold, silver, has gold mines around world, it is led by...

    Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM: Top contenders for Chief Minister's post

    Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

    Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

    Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

    In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

    From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

