DNA Verified: Viral pic shows Burj Khalifa projecting Lord Ram's image on Pran Pratishtha day; know truth here

Ritik Raj

Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 04:19 PM IST

Edited by

During the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram temple on Monday, thousands of people in Ayodhya danced in the streets while waving flags and chanting religious slogans. Online, thousands more people witnessed the ceremony in real time.

India witnessed the grand Ram temple's consecration ceremony on Monday, as thousands of people in Ayodhya danced in the streets while waving flags and chanting religious slogans. But in addition to the craze, several phoney and Photoshopped photos began making the rounds on social media and garnered much attention. One of them displays the image of Lord Ram projected onto the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. With over two million views and a tumultuous online discussion, the picture went incredibly viral.

 

 

The picture features the gleaming Burj Khalifa, 'Jai Shri Ram' written at the top, and a picture of Lord Ram dressed like a sage, symbolising his captivity. However, this picture made lot of chaos on social media, as people were left baffled. Some of them questioned whether the image was authentic, though. Nevertheless, the Burj Khalifa appears in the same light and without Lord Ram's projection when one searches for reverse images on Google.

Photos taken during the Burj Khalifa's lighting events are usually posted on its official social media accounts, Facebook & Instagram. After going through these accounts, no posts included Lord Ram projected onto the Burj Khalifa.

