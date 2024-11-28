VIRAL
Image of a "Lucknow bride in a Banarasi bikini" goes viral but is debunked as fake by fact-checkers.
A peculiar image claiming to show a bride from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, dressed in a yellow bikini and veil at her wedding has taken the internet by storm. The photo, widely shared on social media platforms, created a buzz with captions such as, “Lucknow bride breaks stereotype by wearing Banarasi bikini in marriage ceremony. Internet split into two halves.” However, it has now been confirmed that the image is fake and AI-generated.
The picture, showing the so-called bride wearing a yellow bikini, traditional red bangles, mehendi on her hands and feet, and a dupatta over her head, went viral with many social media users debating the bride’s bold attire. In the image, the 'groom' can be seen wearing a sherwani, while other attendees, including an Indian woman and a young girl, are visible in the background. While some users criticized the 'bride' for her clothing, believing the picture to be real, others questioned its authenticity.
Upon investigation, DNA traced the image’s origin to a Reddit community called Desi Adult Fusion, known for showcasing AI-generated artwork inspired by desi culture. The image was first posted on this subreddit on November 18, 2024, accompanied by other similar AI-generated images. In response to queries about the image, the creator clarified that it was generated using artificial intelligence tools.
TrueMedia’s AI detection tool was used to analyze the image, which confirmed with 98% confidence that it was generated using AI technology, known for producing photorealistic visuals. Adding to the mix, a Reddit user posted a screenshot of a Facebook post misusing the image, pointing out how such AI-generated content can lead to misinformation.
This incident highlights the growing misuse of AI-generated imagery and its potential to mislead people. It serves as a reminder to verify such content before accepting or sharing it as real, especially in the era of advanced image-manipulation technologies.
