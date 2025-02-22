These speculations gained traction as some images of the two started going viral

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has been one of the finest pace bowlers for India over the last decade. Despite facing injuries and personal setbacks, he has continued to perform exceptionally well in all formats of the game. One of the major personal challenges he faced was his troubled marriage with Hasin Jahan, which ended in divorce in 2018.

Recently, similar news surfaced about another Indian sportsperson, Sania Mirza. The tennis star announced her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2024, ending their 14-year marriage. Soon after, rumours began circulating on social media that Mohammed Shami and Sania Mirza were dating and might get married soon.

These speculations gained traction as some images of the two started going viral. However, Mohammed Shami has strongly denied these claims. He criticised the people spreading such false news and condemned the use of fake AI-generated images. Shami stated that such misinformation affects the lives of those involved and should not be encouraged.

Here is the viral post:

With these posts going viral, DNA India conducted an investigation into the claims and found no factual basis to support them. The images circulating on social media were artificially created. Thus, the dating rumours linking Mohammed Shami and Sania Mirza are completely false.

Fake news and misinformation on social media can spread rapidly, often misleading people. It is important to verify the authenticity of such claims before believing or sharing them.