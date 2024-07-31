DNA Verified: Did Muttiah Muralitharan dance on Tauba Tauba song in viral video? Know truth here

The video has quickly gained popularity among social media users.

A dance video has gone viral on social media, claiming the man in the video is former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. The dancer along with two women can be seen grooving to the famous song 'Tauba Tauba' featuring actor Vicky Kaushal from the film 'Bad Newz'. The video quickly gained popularity among social media users and many believed that the man was indeed Muralitharan.

However, in our investigation, it turned out that the man was not Muralitharan. Rather the man in the video is a choreographer named Kiran Jopale. Fans confused Jopale for the Sri Lankan cricket legend due to their uncanny resemblance. The video was also shared by Kiran on his Instagram account on July 22. "Can't get over with this vibe," he wrote while sharing the video.

He earned a lot of praise for his dance moves. The video has garnered nearly 6 lakh likes on Instagram where he has 360K followers. Netizens also shared the video on X (formerly Twitter). Check the video below:

Legendary spinner

Muttiah Muralitharan showing his Dance skillsDance pic.twitter.com/y4g5lBPF1l — Your POV (@TheFree_Guy_) July 31, 2024

Check the original video shared by Kiran below: