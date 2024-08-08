Twitter
Bangladesh: BNP-Jamaat alliance poses danger to India's security

Japan earthquake: Magnitude 7.1 quake hits southern part of island nation, tsunami warning issued

Gulshan Devaiah says giving silver medal to Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024 would be ‘unfair’ to other athletes

SC to hear plea against Bombay HC ban on hijab, burqa in colleges tomorrow

DNA Verified: Bangladeshi Hindu cricketer Liton Das’s house set on fire? Know truth here

The house that was indeed burnt was of former cricket captain Mashrafe Mortaza who is a member of Parliament of the Awami League party.

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 01:43 PM IST

DNA Verified: Bangladeshi Hindu cricketer Liton Das’s house set on fire? Know truth here
Amid escalating protests in Bangladesh, misinformation has spread regarding the alleged burning of cricketer Liton Das’ home. A viral social media posts claimed that Das' house was set ablaze by protesters, following unrest in the country linked to political tensions.
 
However, these claims have been debunked. The house that was indeed burnt was of former cricket captain Mashrafe Mortaza who is a member of Parliament of the Awami League party. Several social media users have clarified the claim and urged people not to spread false rumours that can hamper the image of nation in front of the world. 
 
Not only Mortaza’s home, but the residences of other Awami League members have also been demonstrated by the aggressiveness of the people. After the political discontent, particularly following the resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina's appointment, the riots escalated. 
 
Further, there was a video clip of former captain Shakib Al Hasan, which initially appeared to support the current protestation. This video was, however, unrelated to the current affairs, but it went on to depict, how the population was misinformed during such unstable times.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
