DNA Explainer: Wordle, the viral word game - What is it and how it is played

Wordle - the Viral Word Game: If you are an online game lover and enjoy word games such as Scrabble or Jumble then join the viral word game, Wordle. Wordle is a once-a-day word game that has gone viral in the last few weeks. Needless to say, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has forced people around the world to stay at home.

And this online word game is surely keeping them engaged and not allowing them to feel lonely. In this game, as the name suggests, players essentially need to form words and the score is shareable on social media. Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser.

For this, users can go to the official website and play this free-to-play title without registration. There is a settings section on the top-right of the website where users can choose between 'Hard Mode', 'Dark Theme' and 'Colour Bling Mode'. The game has become popular amongst netizens, from celebrities to school kids, all are busy playing it.

About Wordle

This simple and enjoyable game is similar to a crossword puzzle. Wordle can be played and solved only once a day.

It was designed by word games lovers and has been published on a website named Power Language (powerlanguage.co.uk).

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, a software engineer from New York. He created a prototype in 2013.

The app really started picking up steam in October and till now it has more than 2.7 million players without any ads.

To play the free Wordle game you don't have to sign up with your email or give personal information to play.

How to play Wordle

The game involves players guessing what a five-letter word could be. Only five-letter terms are included.

The most interesting part is that a new word or term is revealed and given every day.

There is a new word of the day, every 24 hours, and it is up to the player to discover what it is.

Wordle gives players six chances to predict a five-letter word that is chosen randomly.

A virtual keyboard and six rows and five columns, each are displayed on the Wordle website.

Each slot in the game represents a letter and each row represents the following guess.

Colour-coded hints

As per the rules of the game, if you put the proper letter in the right location, it becomes green.

If a correct letter is typed in the wrong place, it turns yellow. A letter that isn't part of the word appears grey.

The inclusion of colour-coded hints makes it an over-the-top game, thus making it innovative and creative.

Strategy to play the game

Josh Wardle the creator of the game himself said that he does not know the best strategy to play it.

Using as many vowels as possible in the first guess is one tactic. Example - 'adieu' offers four of them.

Another method is to try using as many common consonants as possible with a word like 'snort'.

If you guess the word within six tries, the game gives you the option of sharing your prowess on social media.

The game is intriguing as there are no clues given to predict the word, the game generates curiosity.