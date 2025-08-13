'DMRC should punish...': Delhi Metro video shows man letting son urinate on tracks, WATCH

Did Trump declare Majeed Brigade FTO to grab Pakistan's rare earth mineral deposits? Will he send troops to Balochistan?
VIRAL
In the clip, the father is standing next to his son as he urinates on the railway track.
A man in Delhi is facing criticism for letting his young son urinate on the tracks of the Inderlok metro station.
In the clip, the father is standing next to his son as he urinates on the railway track. The person filming the video calls them "shameless" for using a public place like this. Then, he shows the name of the station on the camera.
Another man comes up to the father and asks what is going on. The father gives a mumbled reply and walks away with his son.
The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption: ''Toilets in trains and at railway stations are dirty, it’s understandable that you can’t use them, but at metro stations, there are toilets, and they’re clean too. So why, man?''
The narrator in the video even calls them "India's most uncivilised people". The sutradhar says, "Look at their faces."
The father said, "Go away."
One user wrote, "Why was he not punished? People are not afraid to understand unless there is a fine of 10-20 thousand!"
Another said, "Everyone wants order, but the mentality of not doing anything yourself - change this mindset, and your own change will be visible."
A third user commented, "They are also blaming the government for not having toilets; DMRC should punish them for this act by imposing a bigger fine than they can imagine."
