Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

DMRC issues official statement on viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana, says ‘commuter should not...’

After Rhythm Chanana went crazy viral on social media for wearing an out-of-the-ordinary outfit inside the Delhi Metro, DMRC ended up issuing an official statement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 03:23 PM IST

DMRC issues official statement on viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana, says ‘commuter should not...’
Video of viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana (Photo - Twitter)

Rhythm Chanana, the viral girl from Delhi Metro, became an internet sensation after she was spotted multiple times on the Delhi Metro train for her bold fashion choices. Now, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a statement regarding her clothing choices.

After the Rhythm Chanana went viral after she got spotted in the Delhi Metro multiple times, the DMRC urged all the passengers to maintain social etiquette and not wear “any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers”.

The viral Delhi Metro girl was called out by social media users and netizens for “copying Urfi Javed” because of her bold fashion choices while travelling in the metro train. Her photos of wearing different outfits went viral on social media, with many people praising her for promoting a women’s choice to dress as they please.

After the videos went viral, DMRC said, “The DMRC expects its commuters to follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society. Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers.”

 

 

Delhi Metro further added, “We appeal to all our passengers to kindly maintain decorum while travelling in a public transport system like the Metro. However, issues such as the choice of clothing while travelling is a personal issue and passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct in a responsible manner.”

Further, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Operations and Maintenance Act lists “indecency as a punishable offence under section 59”, under which passengers can be fined.

Rhythm Chanana went viral on social media after she was spotted wearing a bikini top and a mini skirt inside Delhi Metro on several occasions, with many social media users slamming her for indecency in a public place, while many lauded her for her courage.

She recently spoke about why she makes such fashion choices, saying that she is not inspired by fashion influencer Urfi Javed. Rhythm has over 6,000 followers on Instagram and is an aspiring actress.

READ | Meet Rhythm Chanana, 'Delhi Metro girl' who went viral for wearing bra, mini skirt in train

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 budget-friendly destinations where your Indian rupee can make you feel rich
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Sunny Leone: Actresses who have posed nude for Dabboo Ratnani
Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza attend director's last rites
Meet Alba Baptista, girlfriend of Captain America actor Chris Evans: Check glamorous photos of Portuguese actress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Gambhir's reaction to Dhoni's huge sixes sparks meme fest on social media, fans say 'itna toota hoon..'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.