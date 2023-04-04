DMRC issues official statement on viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana, says ‘commuter should not...’

Video of viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana (Photo - Twitter)

Rhythm Chanana, the viral girl from Delhi Metro, became an internet sensation after she was spotted multiple times on the Delhi Metro train for her bold fashion choices. Now, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a statement regarding her clothing choices.

After the Rhythm Chanana went viral after she got spotted in the Delhi Metro multiple times, the DMRC urged all the passengers to maintain social etiquette and not wear “any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers”.

The viral Delhi Metro girl was called out by social media users and netizens for “copying Urfi Javed” because of her bold fashion choices while travelling in the metro train. Her photos of wearing different outfits went viral on social media, with many people praising her for promoting a women’s choice to dress as they please.

After the videos went viral, DMRC said, “The DMRC expects its commuters to follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society. Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers.”

Delhi Metro further added, “We appeal to all our passengers to kindly maintain decorum while travelling in a public transport system like the Metro. However, issues such as the choice of clothing while travelling is a personal issue and passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct in a responsible manner.”

Further, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Operations and Maintenance Act lists “indecency as a punishable offence under section 59”, under which passengers can be fined.

Rhythm Chanana went viral on social media after she was spotted wearing a bikini top and a mini skirt inside Delhi Metro on several occasions, with many social media users slamming her for indecency in a public place, while many lauded her for her courage.

She recently spoke about why she makes such fashion choices, saying that she is not inspired by fashion influencer Urfi Javed. Rhythm has over 6,000 followers on Instagram and is an aspiring actress.

