In a video posted by a BJP member from Tamil Nadu, a political leader is seen stealing a bangle at a pledge ceremony. The video shows the person attempting to deliberately steal a bangle from a fellow woman in broad daylight. The person attempting the theft was member of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai shared the video to show in order to prove that DMK has thieves.

K Annamalai shared the video on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, “Mr. Zakir Hussain, DMK councilor of Ward 25 of Coonoor Municipal Council, steals bangles under the guise of anti-Hindi. ‘Thirutta’ (thief) and DMK can never be separated!” The 30-second video shows Zakir Hussian struggling to remove a gold bangle from the woman standing nearby him. The video also shows a woman standing between them and knocked the DMK member’s hand away, but he tried to steal the bangle once again.

Annamalai’s made a live post which sparked outrage, with social media users questioning whether it was a pledge against Hindi or an attempt to take a step towards political power. Critics argue that such behavior reveals a lot about the party's internal workings, where drama often takes precedence over actual governance. They also demanded a reaction from the ruling DMK government.

However, DMK leaders haven't released an official statement yet, political analysts believe such incidents expose the party's hypocrisy - fighting for regional identity on one hand, while ignoring basic decency on the other.

The incident happened during a ceremony where the party was taking an anti-Hindi pledge. The pledge comes amid the ongoing clash between the ruling state government DMK, and the state’s BJP unit over fund allocations for languages. The DMK has been vocal about their opinion of the state government imposing Hindi language.

Stalin alleges Hindi imposition by BJP

Stalin, writing to DMK workers, said that between 2014 and 2023, the union government allotted Rs 2,435 crore to the Central Sanskrit University and the National Sanskrit University. During the same period, only Rs 167 crore was allotted to Central Institute of Classical Tamil. Fund allocation and expenditure has increased manifold for the promotion of Sanskrit and Hindi. “The union government, out-and-out, is functioning with a feeling of linguistic hegemony and pays mere lip service to Tamil for the sake of votes,” the chief minister alleged.

While the BJP claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held Tamil in high esteem and that the 3-language formula is for the growth of languages of the states, the difference in allocation of funds for Tamil and Sanskrit would make it pretty clear that they are "enemies" of Tamil, Stalin alleged.