Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lost balance while riding a bicycle in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. The incident was caught on camera when he fell off the bicycle as he was about to reach the steps of the state legislature building. His fall ironically coincides with his social media post where he put a picture of him riding the bicycle, and putting out a message– “progress doesn’t always need horsepower, just people power”. In the viral clip, Shivakumar reached the state legislature building and took a tumble resulting in a fall. People nearby quickly rushed to help him up and the incident sparked mixed reactions from the netizens. Some users took an opportunity to question urban mobility and safety, while others made hilarious remarks about the incident.

A user wrote, “Once upon a time (around 2005-06), he was an extremely fit man. I have seen him jog on the roads outside his house in Sadashivanagar multiple times. Every morning he used to go for these jogs. I think age, 24X7 politics and some less-than-ideal habits have caused this.” A second user joked, “When you allow cameras everywhere. Enjoy.” A furious user commented, “This should happen because of the curse. He is creating problems for independent houses to get water and electric connections. As this home started construction 2 years back and there no SC order.”



Some social media users noticed Shivakumar’s Louis Vuitton stole he wore during his bicycle ride. “LV guys will not be pleased,” wrote a user. “LV Scarf from blood money,” added another user. “All his PR campaigns are ending terribly, ” read a comment.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar had shared a photo of himself on X (formerly Twitter), riding a bicycle toward the Vidhana Soudha. “In the corridors of power, I chose a cycle, because progress doesn’t always need horsepower, just people power,” he captioned the post.



Pointing at the irony of the situation, a user took a sarcastic dig, “Sir, do some cycling in ORR sometimes with the fantastic infrastructure that you have created for common citizens!” "By the way, the electric cycle you’re riding still needs horsepower,” added another netizen.



