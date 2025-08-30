Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rohit Sharma confirmed in India ODI squad, set to undergo Yo-Yo and Bronco Tests at BCCI CoE; Virat Kohli's status unclear

Diljit Dosanjh exits Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor-starrer No Entry 2? Not due to Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, but...

Days after Trump slaps 50 percent tariff on India, NTY report makes SHOCKING claim, says, 'Weeks after June phone call...'

Watch: Babar Azam left stunned as fan breaches security to hug and kiss Pakistan star on the field

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Bajaj for not even folding his bed, says 'if you can't take...'

THIS village is known as 'PhD village,' has produced 33 doctoral students from top universities, it is located in...

From Mukesh Ambani to Amitabh Bachchan: 6 ultra-luxurious private jets owned by India’s millionaires

Zeenat Aman reveals she once apologised to this celebrity after failing to recognise him: 'He explained to me...'

Watch: 28-year-old Salman Nizar goes berserk in KCL, smashes 40 runs in one over enroute to 86 off 26 balls

DJ in the air: Viral video shows Indian woman spins live set while paragliding at 8,000 feet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rohit Sharma confirmed in India ODI squad, set to undergo Yo-Yo and Bronco Tests at BCCI CoE; Virat Kohli's status unclear

Rohit Sharma confirmed in India ODI squad, set to undergo Yo-Yo and Bronco Tests

Diljit Dosanjh exits Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor-starrer No Entry 2? Not due to Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, but...

Diljit Dosanjh exits Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor-starrer No Entry 2?

Days after Trump slaps 50 percent tariff on India, NTY report makes SHOCKING claim, says, 'Weeks after June phone call...'

Days after Trump slaps 50 percent tariff, NTY report makes SHOCKING claim

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeViral

VIRAL

DJ in the air: Viral video shows Indian woman spins live set while paragliding at 8,000 feet

After the news of becoming the world's first paragliding female DJ, Trips has left the onlookers surprised with her successful and adventurous feat.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 10:22 PM IST

DJ in the air: Viral video shows Indian woman spins live set while paragliding at 8,000 feet
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An Indian DJ by the name of DJ Trips has brought together her love for music and adventure in a new video that has gone viral on Instagram. In the video, the DJ can be seen paragliding with a fully operational DJ console - as one onlooker put it, "taking the party to new heights." With the entire equipment strapped in firmly and headphones on, the DJ can be seen confidently playing her music and flying high in the air, with the breathtaking mountains in the backdrop. The skilled paragliding instructor can also be seen enjoying this unique experience.

After the news of becoming the world's first paragliding female DJ, Trips has left the onlookers surprised with her successful and adventurous feat. This paragliding experience took place in Bir, Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing her experience of successfully conducting a paragliding DJ set, Trips revealed in another video that everything was not as easy as it looked. The equipment wasn't working, so they almost had to cancel the experience, but call it pure luck or destiny, everything fell into place just 30 minutes before their flight, giving them a memorable experience of a lifetime.

Watch the video here:

 

 

The video has gone viral and has garnered varied reactions from viewers. Take a look at the comments section below:

One viewer wrote, "The flying set looks great." Another wrote, "Next video... a DJ playing in the International Space Station."

Appreciating the effort, one comment read, "So brave and amazing! Proud of you." A viewer cautioned, "Risking your life for a 15-second video is not a good idea."

Another commented, "Women don't wait for permission - they make history."

Also read: Korean brother-in-law sings Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zaalima' song at wedding, internet calls it 'sweetest thing'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Harshvardhan Rane juggles studies amid hectic film shoots, prepares for exams on Shikara, informs fans that he 'might score better' if they... | Viral video
Harshvardhan juggles studies amid hectic film shoots, prepares for exams
Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, know 7 other countries besides India that celebrate the Ramayana with unique traditions
7 countries other than India that celebrate the Ramayana with unique traditions
Ananya Panday’s Skincare Secret: 3 kitchen ingredients she swears for instant glow
Ananya Panday’s Skincare Secret: 3 kitchen ingredients she swears for instant g
Watch: Digvesh Rathi, Nitish Rana engage into ugly verbal spat over 'notebook celebration' during DPL Eliminator
Watch: Digvesh Rathi, Nitish Rana engage into ugly verbal spat in DPL Eliminator
Weather Update: Delhi-NCR receives fresh spell of rain, humidity levels drop, IMD predicts...
Weather Update: Delhi-NCR receives fresh spell of rain, humidity levels drop, IM
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE