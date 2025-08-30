DJ in the air: Viral video shows Indian woman spins live set while paragliding at 8,000 feet

After the news of becoming the world's first paragliding female DJ, Trips has left the onlookers surprised with her successful and adventurous feat.

An Indian DJ by the name of DJ Trips has brought together her love for music and adventure in a new video that has gone viral on Instagram. In the video, the DJ can be seen paragliding with a fully operational DJ console - as one onlooker put it, "taking the party to new heights." With the entire equipment strapped in firmly and headphones on, the DJ can be seen confidently playing her music and flying high in the air, with the breathtaking mountains in the backdrop. The skilled paragliding instructor can also be seen enjoying this unique experience.

After the news of becoming the world's first paragliding female DJ, Trips has left the onlookers surprised with her successful and adventurous feat. This paragliding experience took place in Bir, Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing her experience of successfully conducting a paragliding DJ set, Trips revealed in another video that everything was not as easy as it looked. The equipment wasn't working, so they almost had to cancel the experience, but call it pure luck or destiny, everything fell into place just 30 minutes before their flight, giving them a memorable experience of a lifetime.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and has garnered varied reactions from viewers.

One viewer wrote, "The flying set looks great." Another wrote, "Next video... a DJ playing in the International Space Station."

Appreciating the effort, one comment read, "So brave and amazing! Proud of you." A viewer cautioned, "Risking your life for a 15-second video is not a good idea."

Another commented, "Women don't wait for permission - they make history."

