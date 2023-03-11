Diya Aur Baati Hum actress in hot red attire dances to Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, viral video breaks internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Be it a wedding or a farewell party at a college, the peppy song Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi by Falguni Pathak, is one of the most popular tracks in every DJ’s playlist. The music not only makes you want to get up and dance, but it also has a positive vibe. And now, a video of a Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh dancing to this peppy track has gone insanely viral on social media. The clip is shared on Deepika's official Instagram handle and it has so far amassed a whopping 6.6 million views.

In the clip Deepika can be seen donning an alluring red attire while dancing her hearts out to the peppy track. Her dance routine includes part of a shuffle dance, a few sexy expressions and a whole lot of energy. Without a doubt, Deepika managed to capture the attention of the netizens with her utterly charming performance.

After being shared online, the clip received over six million views. Instagram users showered the girl with praise in the comments area because they simply couldn't get enough of her sizzling performance.

Someone wrote on social media, "What a lovely show!!!!! Kuddos!" Someone else commented, "Such beautiful, pure grace." Awesome wrote in the third person. Many people responded by using love emojis.