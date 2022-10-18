Search icon
#Diwalikisafai trends on Twitter ahead of Diwali, netizens share hilarious memes on annual ‘safai abhiyaan’

Twitter has flooded with hilarious memes as netizens geared up for the Diwali safai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

#Diwalikisafai trends on Twitter ahead of Diwali (Photo: Twitter)

Diwali is almost here and we have geared up for cleaning our home ahead of the festival of lights. Several parts of the country will be decked up in bright lights during the festival. Amid all this, Diwali Ki Safai is trending on Twitter and netizens are sharing hilarious memes as they are bound to help their families in the cleaning process.

Check out some hilarious memes below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

