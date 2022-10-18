Diwalikisafai trends on Twitter ahead of Diwali, netizens share hilarious memes on annual ‘safai abhiyaan’

#Diwalikisafai trends on Twitter ahead of Diwali (Photo: Twitter)

Diwali is almost here and we have geared up for cleaning our home ahead of the festival of lights. Several parts of the country will be decked up in bright lights during the festival. Amid all this, Diwali Ki Safai is trending on Twitter and netizens are sharing hilarious memes as they are bound to help their families in the cleaning process.

Check out some hilarious memes below:

DiwaliKiSafai exists in every Indian home

Every Mom to her Son pic.twitter.com/9z9saZEC8L — Shubham Kumar (@TheShubhamKr_) October 18, 2022

My mom trying to wake me up for diwali ki safai on sunday pic.twitter.com/TLn3k6z3BM — Nanditesh Mishra (@Nanditeshmishra) October 9, 2022

Spiders watching their cobweb get destroyed during Diwali ki safai. DiwaliKiSafai Pune pic.twitter.com/evPd5DL1pc — Gauri Gurung @gauri___g October 16, 2022

diwali ki safai exists



Spider and other insects pic.twitter.com/0qdhSBNJ5u — S (@shut_up_sahil) October 16, 2022

When you are told to clean the room 3 seconds after you wake up. DiwaliKiSafai pic.twitter.com/eCrwFOJxSX — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 16, 2022

When your Mom finds alcohol bottles and cigarettes in your Room while doing Diwali ki Safai. pic.twitter.com/6BzBImxHo4 — Sarcasto (@Sarco69) October 17, 2022

