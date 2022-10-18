Diwalikisafai trends on Twitter ahead of Diwali, netizens share hilarious memes on annual ‘safai abhiyaan’

Diwali is almost here and we have geared up for cleaning our home ahead of the festival of lights. Several parts of the country will be decked up in bright lights during the festival. Amid all this, Diwali Ki Safai is trending on Twitter and netizens are sharing hilarious memes as they are bound to help their families in the cleaning process.
Check out some hilarious memes below:
mother in India this weekend. diwalikisafai pic.twitter.com/yGUWrCLKs8 — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) October 15, 2022
POV It's diwali ki safai time in your house and you're feeling like Bandya
All Indians can surely relate to this memediwalikisafai diwalimeme diwali2022 memesdaily rajpalyadav funny DiwaliWaliSafai tuesdayvibe October pic.twitter.com/gsMcRIpkQK — Prerna Mishra (@prernamishra_) October 18, 2022
DiwaliKiSafai exists in every Indian home
Every Mom to her Son pic.twitter.com/9z9saZEC8L — Shubham Kumar (@TheShubhamKr_) October 18, 2022
My mom trying to wake me up for diwali ki safai on sunday pic.twitter.com/TLn3k6z3BM — Nanditesh Mishra (@Nanditeshmishra) October 9, 2022
Spiders watching their cobweb get destroyed during Diwali ki safai. DiwaliKiSafai Pune pic.twitter.com/evPd5DL1pc — Gauri Gurung @gauri___g October 16, 2022
diwali ki safai exists
Spider and other insects pic.twitter.com/0qdhSBNJ5u — S (@shut_up_sahil) October 16, 2022
When you are told to clean the room 3 seconds after you wake up. DiwaliKiSafai pic.twitter.com/eCrwFOJxSX — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 16, 2022
When your Mom finds alcohol bottles and cigarettes in your Room while doing Diwali ki Safai. pic.twitter.com/6BzBImxHo4 — Sarcasto (@Sarco69) October 17, 2022
