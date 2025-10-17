FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Diwali in US: Know Diwali date, timing in major states; Which states have officially declared public holiday?

The festival of Diwali is not only a big and significant time in India but also in the USA where XYZ Indian expats have been living. Due to differing time zones, time may vary but the date is mostly same in all states. It will be mostly celebrated on October 20. In Chicago Diwali will be celebrated on October 20. Traditionally, Diwali is celebrated on Amavasya Tithi, which this year will be continued till October 21 morning. In New York, Lakshmi Puja Muhurat will begin on October 20 from 7:17 pm to 8:45 pm. 

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 11:38 PM IST

Diwali in US: Know Diwali date, timing in major states; Which states have officially declared public holiday?
Representative Image (iStock)
The festival of Diwali is not only a big and significant time in India but also in the USA where XYZ Indian expats have been living. Due to differing time zones, time may vary but the date is mostly same in all states. It will be mostly celebrated on October 20. In Chicago Diwali will be celebrated on October 20. Traditionally, Diwali is celebrated on Amavasya Tithi, which this year will be continued till October 21 morning. In New York, Lakshmi Puja Muhurat will begin on October 20 from 7:17 pm to 8:45 pm. 

Those living in the Pacific Coast the time is between 7:38 to 9:01 pm and in and in Mountain time zone it is from 4:40 pm to 6:41 pm. In a major initiative, several states in the United States have officially recognised the festival of lights. Some states will allow schools to shut down, while others are offering paid holiday on Diwali. In a first, California will be the first among the West Coast states to declare Diwali as an official holiday, following other states like Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Texas to honour one of the most significant festivals of XYZ of its population, according to  the Times of India report.

To make Diwali an official holiday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 268 (AB 268) into law on October 6, 2025, and recognised the state holiday from January 1, 2026. According to the legislation, public schools and community colleges will be closed and state employees will be asked to take paid time off.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 268 (AB 268) into law on October 6, 2025, officially recognising Diwali as a state holiday starting January 1, 2026.  According to the legislation, public schools and community colleges will be closed and state employees will be asked to take paid time off.

The bill was backed by Assembly members Darshana Patel and Ash Kalra, and it gained support from advocacy groups including the Coalition of Hindus of North America. Kalra praised the approval on social media, calling the legislation a milestone in uplifting the festival’s message and introducing it to the broader Californian population.

Calling it a breakthrough, Gavin further praised the law for it playing the role of representing the festival's significance and spreading it among the people of the state. 

New York/New Jersey 

Among the states which recognised Diwali much earlier is Pennsylvania as Governor Josh Shapiro signed a law designating it on the 15th day of Kartik in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. In New York, the administration announced Diwali an official public school holiday in 2023, facilitating school holidays. 

Texas also became one of the states to declare Diwali a public holiday in 2024. However, the holiday is not adopted by the entire state which means not all schools are closed several school districts have chosen to include the festival in their academic calendars.

