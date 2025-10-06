Diwali 2025: Top 5 melas in Delhi-NCR you must visit for food, fun and festive vibes

This Diwali, Delhi-NCR is lighting up with vibrant melas filled with food, music, shopping, and crafts! From handmade diyas to cultural shows, here are five must-visit spots to soak in the festive magic this season.

1. Blind School Diwali Mela

A Delhi classic, the Blind School Diwali Mela is all about celebrating joy with compassion. With nearly 265 stalls selling handmade candles, diyas, home décor, and fashion items, this mela blends festive fun with a noble cause. A highlight this year is a fashion show featuring designs by autistic creators. Visitors can also unwind at the relaxation kiosks between shopping sprees.

Venue: Blind Relief Association, LBS Marg

Dates: October 11 –17

Time: 10:30 am–8:00 pm

2. T erraFest at Triveni Kala Sangam

If you love earthy aesthetics, this one’s for you. TerraFest showcases India’s pottery traditions; from Gujarat’s painted pots to Odisha’s animal-inspired tiles. Around 25 artisans display terracotta treasures perfect for gifting or home décor.

Venue: Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House

On till: October 7

Time: 11:00 am –7:00 pm

3. Dilli Haat , Pitampura

For a complete festive day out, head to Dilli Haat. Enjoy puppet shows, folk music, amusement rides, and endless shopping. Pick up ethnic jewellery, fragrances, and festive décor while relishing regional delicacies.

Venue: Dilli Haat , Pitampura

Dates: October 11 –13

Time: 11:00 am–10:00 pm

4. Surajkund Swadeshi Mela

This Swadeshi-themed mela celebrates Indian craftsmanship and self-reliance. With over 500 stalls featuring regional art, handloom, and food from across India, it’s a must-visit for those who love desi culture and festive grandeur.

Venue: Surajkund Mela Ground, Faridabad

On till: October 7

Time: 10:00 am–10:00 pm

5. Dastkar Nature Bazaar

Dastkar’s Festival of Lights brings together 200 artisan groups offering everything from Dhokra and terracotta to Sholapith and handwoven textiles. Don’t miss their fusion dandiya nights, live music, and regional food stalls from Rajasthan and Lucknow.