Diwali 2025: Top 5 melas in Delhi-NCR you must visit for food, fun and festive vibes

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why 73% of CAT Toppers Choose CAT Online Coaching: The Game-Changing Advantages Traditional Coaching Can't Match

Shining Spaces: Office Cleaning Landscape in Melbourne and Sparkle Office’s Role

Engineering Ethical Innovation: Mohamed Abdul Kadar's Role in Shaping the Future of Automation and Responsible AI

Building Reliable Data Systems Through Privacy, Automation, and Observability: The Research Journey of Chiranjeevi Devi

Creating AI-Enhanced Test Systems: A Scaleble and Reliable Cloud Quality Solution by Jessy Christadoss

Rajkumar Hirani reacts to Donald Trump imposing 100% tariff on foreign films: 'There is no clarity on...'

Bluegod Entertainment Limited to Acquire Legends League Team: An Unconventional Yet Strategic Step toward Future Growth

Boney Kapoor gets emotional as he kisses 'darling daughter' Anshula Kapoor's hand during Gor Dhana ceremony

Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar EXPOSES Tanya Mittal's lies, netizens react as wildcard entrant warns her 'people have seen your mini-skirt videos'

Did Donald Trump warn US about Osama bin Laden one year before 9/11 attacks? His book reveals all...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why 73% of CAT Toppers Choose CAT Online Coaching: The Game-Changing Advantages Traditional Coaching Can't Match

Why CAT Toppers Choose Online Coaching: 73% Favor Digital

Shining Spaces: Office Cleaning Landscape in Melbourne and Sparkle Office’s Role

Shining Spaces: Office Cleaning Landscape in Melbourne and Sparkle Office’s Role

Engineering Ethical Innovation: Mohamed Abdul Kadar's Role in Shaping the Future of Automation and Responsible AI

Mohamed Abdul Kadar: Leading Ethical AI and Automation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeViral

VIRAL

Diwali 2025: Top 5 melas in Delhi-NCR you must visit for food, fun and festive vibes

This Diwali, Delhi-NCR is lighting up with vibrant melas filled with food, music, shopping, and crafts! From handmade diyas to cultural shows, here are five must-visit spots to soak in the festive magic this season.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 04:43 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Diwali 2025: Top 5 melas in Delhi-NCR you must visit for food, fun and festive vibes
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

1. Blind School Diwali Mela

A Delhi classic, the Blind School Diwali Mela is all about celebrating joy with compassion. With nearly 265 stalls selling handmade candles, diyas, home décor, and fashion items, this mela blends festive fun with a noble cause. A highlight this year is a fashion show featuring designs by autistic creators. Visitors can also unwind at the relaxation kiosks between shopping sprees.

  • Venue: Blind Relief Association, LBS Marg
  • Dates: October 11–17
  • Time: 10:30 am–8:00 pm

2. TerraFest at Triveni Kala Sangam

If you love earthy aesthetics, this one’s for you. TerraFest showcases India’s pottery traditions; from Gujarat’s painted pots to Odisha’s animal-inspired tiles. Around 25 artisans display terracotta treasures perfect for gifting or home décor.

  • Venue: Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House
  • On till: October 7
  • Time: 11:00 am–7:00 pm

3. Dilli Haat, Pitampura

For a complete festive day out, head to Dilli Haat. Enjoy puppet shows, folk music, amusement rides, and endless shopping. Pick up ethnic jewellery, fragrances, and festive décor while relishing regional delicacies.

  • Venue: Dilli Haat, Pitampura
  • Dates: October 11–13
  • Time: 11:00 am–10:00 pm

4. Surajkund Swadeshi Mela

This Swadeshi-themed mela celebrates Indian craftsmanship and self-reliance. With over 500 stalls featuring regional art, handloom, and food from across India, it’s a must-visit for those who love desi culture and festive grandeur.

  • Venue: Surajkund Mela Ground, Faridabad
  • On till: October 7
  • Time: 10:00 am–10:00 pm

5. Dastkar Nature Bazaar

Dastkar’s Festival of Lights brings together 200 artisan groups offering everything from Dhokra and terracotta to Sholapith and handwoven textiles. Don’t miss their fusion dandiya nights, live music, and regional food stalls from Rajasthan and Lucknow.

  • Venue: Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur
  • On till: October 15
  • Time: 11:00 am–7:00 pm
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Goddess Durga’s idol taken on iconic toy train for immersion in Darjeeling
Viral video: Goddess Durga’s idol taken on iconic toy train for immersion in Dar
Amygdala Hijack: How to stay rational when emotions run high
Amygdala Hijack: How to stay rational when emotions run high
First lawsuit against Trump's $100000 H-1B visa rule: 'US president has no authority to....without Congress....'
First lawsuit against Trump's $100000 H-1B visa rule: 'US president has no autho
Saif Ali Khan's trainer spills secret to actor's timeless strength and agility at 55; reveals his 3-step yoga routine
Saif Ali Khan's trainer spills secret to actor's timeless strength and agility
BAD news for Pakistan! India to procure high-speed 30mm multi-barrel air defence guns, with range up to..., set to be deployed on Pak borders
BAD news for Pakistan! India to procure high-speed 30mm multi-barrel air defence
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE