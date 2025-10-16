Diwali 2025: Know key differences between green crackers and traditional crackers

Green crackers produce less pollution than traditional ones, less noise, and use eco-safe chemicals. Approved as an environmentally friendly way to celebrate Diwali responsibly.

As Diwali 2025 approaches, homes are being decorated, sweets are being prepared, and fireworks are being burst. However, as in recent years, the debate between traditional and green crackers has resurfaced. With growing concerns about air quality and pollution, many are turning toward eco-friendly alternatives that allow for celebration without harming the environment.

But what exactly sets green crackers apart from the traditional ones? Let’s take a closer look at how they differ in safety and environmental impact.

What a re t raditional c rackers?

Traditional firecrackers have been a part of Diwali celebrations in India. They are typically made using sulphur, nitrates, aluminium powder, and barium compounds, which can lead to severe respiratory problems, eye irritation, and other health issues. In addition, their sound levels can often exceed 160 decibels, violating noise pollution and disturbing people, especially infants, the elderly, and animals.

What a re g reen c rackers?

Green crackers are an innovation developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI). These eco-friendly fireworks are designed to produce 30-40% less pollution compared to traditional ones.

Green crackers use less aluminium and have eco-safe oxidisers, reducing sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides. They are available in various types, including:

SWAS (Safe Water and Air Releaser): Emits water vapour to absorb dust and reduce smoke.

SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium): Contains a limited amount of aluminium and creates less sound.

STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker): Made without potassium nitrate or sulphur, producing very low smoke.

Composition and e nvironmental i mpact

Traditional Crackers: Contain chemicals like potassium nitrate, sulphur, and heavy metals such as barium and lead, all of which release toxic gases and dense smoke upon combustion.

Green Crackers: Rely on cleaner substitutes and multifunctional additives such as zeolite and iron oxide. These additives help reduce the release of fine particulate matter, making green crackers less polluting.

Sound and s afety

While traditional crackers often exceed 160 decibels, green crackers are designed to stay below 125 decibels, offering a safer and quieter celebration.

Packaging and i dentification

To identify green crackers, CSIR-NEERI has introduced QR codes on their packaging. While scanning the code, you can verify the authenticity and ensure that the crackers are certified eco-friendly. Traditional crackers, on the other hand, lack any such identification and may still contain banned chemicals.

